CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::AREIT, CCT, CMT and CRCT - Change of Registered Office Address of Trustee

03/13/2020 | 05:49am EDT
The following subsidiaries of CapitaLand Limited have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information:

(1) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Reit Estate Investment Trust ('AREIT');
(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ('CCT');
(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT'); and
(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ('CRCT').

Disclaimer

Capitaland Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:47:00 UTC
