CapitaLand Mall Trust

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
  Report  
News 
News

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Green Mark Certified Properties

0
09/30/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 1, 2019 6:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT secures first S$200 million green loan to finance BCA Green Mark certified properties
Announcement Reference SG191001OTHR81XV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (for CapitaLand Mall Trust) on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 23:27:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 790 M
EBIT 2019 499 M
Net income 2019 483 M
Debt 2019 3 337 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
Capitalization 9 701 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,65  SGD
Last Close Price 2,63  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST15.86%7 029
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.97%48 657
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 896
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-2.81%19 937
SCENTRE GROUP1.03%14 138
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION17.72%11 575
