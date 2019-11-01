Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Dissolution Of Corporate Disclosure Committee

11/01/2019 | 05:38am EDT

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATE DISCLOSURE COMMITTEE

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company"), the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, wishes to announce the dissolution of the Corporate Disclosure Committee ("CDC") with effect from 1 November 2019. The Board of Directors will undertake all the responsibilities for approving corporate disclosures other than certain non-material and routine disclosures which are delegated to management of the Company.

Following the dissolution of CDC, the remaining board committees of the Company are the Audit Committee and Executive Committee.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

1 November 2019

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of units in CapitaLand Mall Trust ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of CapitaLand Mall Trust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CapitaLand Mall Trust.

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:37:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 786 M
EBIT 2019 497 M
Net income 2019 456 M
Debt 2019 3 348 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
Capitalization 9 369 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,69  SGD
Last Close Price 2,54  SGD
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST11.89%6 884
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-10.30%46 239
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 860
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD2.40%21 387
SCENTRE GROUP-1.28%13 890
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.59%11 267
