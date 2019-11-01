CapitaLand Mall Trust : Dissolution Of Corporate Disclosure Committee

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATE DISCLOSURE COMMITTEE

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company"), the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, wishes to announce the dissolution of the Corporate Disclosure Committee ("CDC") with effect from 1 November 2019. The Board of Directors will undertake all the responsibilities for approving corporate disclosures other than certain non-material and routine disclosures which are delegated to management of the Company.

Following the dissolution of CDC, the remaining board committees of the Company are the Audit Committee and Executive Committee.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

1 November 2019

