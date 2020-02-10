Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    CMLT   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand Mall Trust : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:03am EST

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST AND CAPITALAND

MALL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 22 January 2020, the respective boards of directors of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "CCT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Proposed Merger") of CCT and CMT. The Proposed Merger is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the units held by unitholders of CCT (the "CCT-Units") in exchange for a combination of cash and units in CMT (the "CMT-Units") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is the sole financial adviser to the CCT Manager in relation to the Proposed Merger, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 7 February 2020.
    The resultant holding in securities following the transactions on 7 February 2020 is 23,309,685, and the resultant total percentage is 0.6319%1.

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

10 February 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of CMT being 3,688,804,100 CMT-Units, as set out in the Joint Announcement.

DEALINGS ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

Party Involved

Type of

Nature of Investment Clients

Date of

Total

Price

(In relation to

Security (CCT-

and Nature of Dealing

Dealing

Number of

Transacted and

transactions

Units, CMT-

Securities

(in relation to

involving Exempt

Units

/

transactions

Principal Traders)

Convertible

Reference

involving

Highest and Lowest

Securities,

Securities

Exempt

Prices Paid and/or

Options,

(as

Principal

Received

Warrants or

applicable)

Traders) Total

Derivatives)

Amount Paid

and/or

Received

Credit Suisse AG

Derivatives in

Purchase of cash settled swap

7 February

9,400

SGD 2.45/

Highest: SGD 2.45

Dublin Branch

respect of CMT-

derivative from non-

2020

SGD 23,030.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Units

discretionary client in order for

client to unwind their

derivative position with trade

date 7 February 2020 and

settlement date 11 February

2020 ("Trade A").

Credit Suisse AG

Derivatives in

Purchase of cash settled swap

7 February

198,800

SGD 2.45/

Highest: SGD 2.45

Dublin Branch

respect of CMT-

derivative from non-

2020

SGD 487,060.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Units

discretionary client in order for

client to unwind their

derivative position with trade

date 7 February 2020 and

settlement date 11 February

2020 ("Trade B").

Credit Suisse AG

Derivatives in

Sale of cash settled swap

7 February

93,200

SGD 2.44/

Highest: SGD 2.46

Dublin Branch

respect of CMT-

derivative from non-

2020

SGD 227,657.20

and Lowest: SGD 2.43

Units

discretionary client in order for

client to unwind their

derivative position with trade

date 7 February 2020 and

settlement date 11 February

2020 ("Trade C").

Credit Suisse AG

Derivatives in

Purchase of cash settled swap

7 February

5,400

SGD 2.45/SGD

Highest: SGD 2.45

Dublin Branch

respect of CMT-

derivative from non-

2020

13,230.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Units

discretionary client in order for

client to unwind their

derivative position with trade

date 7 February 2020 and

settlement date 11 February

2020 ("Trade D").

Credit Suisse

CMT-Units

Sale of securities from previous

7 February

9,400

SGD 2.45/

Highest: SGD 2.45

Securities (Europe)

hedge purchase of cash settled

2020

SGD 23,030.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Limited

swap derivative referred to

above in Trade A.

Credit Suisse

CMT-Units

Sale of securities from previous

7 February

198,800

SGD 2.45/

Highest: SGD 2.45

Securities (Europe)

hedge purchase of cash settled

2020

SGD 487,060.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Limited

swap derivative referred to

above in Trade B.

Credit Suisse

CMT-Units

Purchase of securities from

7 February

93,200

SGD 2.44/

Highest: SGD 2.46

Securities (Europe)

previous hedge sale of cash

2020

SGD 227,510.52

and Lowest: SGD 2.43

Limited

settled swap derivative

referred to above in Trade C.

Credit Suisse

CMT-Units

Sale of securities from previous

7 February

5,400

SGD 2.45/

Highest: SGD 2.45

Securities (Europe)

hedge purchase of cash settled

2020

SGD 13,230.00

and Lowest: SGD 2.45

Limited

swap derivative referred to

above in Trade D.

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
01:03aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commerc..
PU
01:03aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
02/07CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
02/04CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
02/03CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commerc..
PU
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets fall as China virus spreads
RE
01/28CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : S$350 Million 3.08% Bonds Due 2021
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 825 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 512 M
Debt 2020 3 390 M
Yield 2020 5,12%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2021 14,6x
Capitalization 9 038 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,73  SGD
Last Close Price 2,45  SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST0.41%6 820
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.33%41 872
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 136
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-13.58%18 995
SCENTRE GROUP0.52%13 750
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.05%10 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group