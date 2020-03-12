Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

03/12/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST AND CAPITALAND

MALL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 22 January 2020, the respective boards of directors of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "CCT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Proposed Merger") of CCT and CMT. The Proposed Merger is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the units held by unitholders of CCT (the "CCT-Units") in exchange for a combination of cash and units in CMT (the "CMT-Units") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is the sole financial adviser to the CCT Manager in relation to the Proposed Merger, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 12 March 2020.
    The resultant holding in securities following the transactions on 12 March 2020 is 17,296,424, and the resultant total percentage is 0.4689%1.

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

13 March 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of CMT being 3,688,804,100 CMT-Units, as set out in the Joint Announcement.

DEALINGS ON 12 MARCH 2020

Party Involved

Type of

Nature of Investment Clients

Date of

Total

Price

(In relation to

Security (CCT-

and Nature of Dealing

Dealing

Number of

Transacted

transactions

Units, CMT-

Securities /

and (in relation

involving Exempt

Units

Reference

to transactions

Principal Traders)

Convertible

Securities (as

involving

Highest and Lowest

Securities,

applicable)

Exempt

Prices Paid and/or

Options,

Principal

Received

Warrants or

Traders) Total

Derivatives)

Amount Paid

and/or

Received

Credit Suisse

Derivatives in

Purchase of cash settled swap

12 March

50,000

SGD 2.23/

Highest: SGD 2.23

Securities (Europe)

respect of CMT-

derivative from non-

2020

SGD 111,447.04

and Lowest: SGD

Limited

Units

discretionary client in order

2.23

for client to unwind their

derivative position with trade

date 12 March 2020 and

settlement date 16 March

2020 ("Trade A").

Credit Suisse

CMT-Units

Sale of securities from

12 March

50,000

SGD 2.23/

Highest: SGD 2.23

Securities (Europe)

previous hedge purchase of

2020

SGD 111,500.00

and Lowest: SGD

Limited

cash settled swap derivative

2.23

referred to above in Trade A.

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 03:47:03 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group