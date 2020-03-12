CapitaLand Mall Trust : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST AND CAPITALAND

MALL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

INTRODUCTION

On 22 January 2020, the respective boards of directors of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the " CCT Manager "), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (" CCT "), and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust (" CMT "), announced (the " Joint Announcement ") the proposed merger (the " Proposed Merger ") of CCT and CMT. The Proposed Merger is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the units held by unitholders of CCT (the " CCT-Units ") in exchange for a combination of cash and units in CMT (the " CMT-Units ") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited (" CS Singapore ") is the sole financial adviser to the CCT Manager in relation to the Proposed Merger, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the " CS Group ").

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement. DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the " Practice Statement "), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 12 March 2020.

The resultant holding in securities following the transactions on 12 March 2020 is 17,296,424, and the resultant total percentage is 0.4689% 1 .

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

13 March 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of CMT being 3,688,804,100 CMT-Units, as set out in the Joint Announcement.