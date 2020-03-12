CapitaLand Mall Trust : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST AND CAPITALAND
MALL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
-
INTRODUCTION
On 22 January 2020, the respective boards of directors of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "CCT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed merger (the "Proposed Merger") of CCT and CMT. The Proposed Merger is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the units held by unitholders of CCT (the "CCT-Units") in exchange for a combination of cash and units in CMT (the "CMT-Units") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is the sole financial adviser to the CCT Manager in relation to the Proposed Merger, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
-
DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 12 March 2020.
The resultant holding in securities following the transactions on 12 March 2020 is 17,296,424, and the resultant total percentage is 0.4689%1.
Issued by
CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
13 March 2020
1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of CMT being 3,688,804,100 CMT-Units, as set out in the Joint Announcement.
|
|
|
DEALINGS ON 12 MARCH 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Party Involved
|
Type of
|
Nature of Investment Clients
|
Date of
|
|
Total
|
Price
|
(In relation to
|
|
Security (CCT-
|
and Nature of Dealing
|
Dealing
|
|
Number of
|
Transacted
|
transactions
|
|
Units, CMT-
|
|
|
|
Securities /
|
and (in relation
|
involving Exempt
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
Reference
|
to transactions
|
Principal Traders)
|
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
Securities (as
|
involving
|
Highest and Lowest
|
|
Securities,
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
Exempt
|
Prices Paid and/or
|
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
Received
|
|
Warrants or
|
|
|
|
|
Traders) Total
|
|
|
Derivatives)
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Suisse
|
Derivatives in
|
Purchase of cash settled swap
|
12 March
|
|
50,000
|
SGD 2.23/
|
Highest: SGD 2.23
|
Securities (Europe)
|
respect of CMT-
|
derivative from non-
|
2020
|
|
|
SGD 111,447.04
|
and Lowest: SGD
|
Limited
|
Units
|
discretionary client in order
|
|
|
|
|
2.23
|
|
|
for client to unwind their
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivative position with trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date 12 March 2020 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settlement date 16 March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 ("Trade A").
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Suisse
|
CMT-Units
|
Sale of securities from
|
12 March
|
|
50,000
|
SGD 2.23/
|
Highest: SGD 2.23
|
Securities (Europe)
|
|
previous hedge purchase of
|
2020
|
|
|
SGD 111,500.00
|
and Lowest: SGD
|
Limited
|
|
cash settled swap derivative
|
|
|
|
|
2.23
|
|
|
referred to above in Trade A.
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 03:47:03 UTC