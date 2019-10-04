CapitaLand Mall Trust : Notification Of Results Release

Log in
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Securities

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST - SG1M51904654 - C38U

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

04-Oct-2019 17:20:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG191004OTHRBAUV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Designation

Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), wishes to announce that CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released after close of trading on Monday, 21 October 2019.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/09/2019

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:06:06 UTC
