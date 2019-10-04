CapitaLand Mall Trust : Notification Of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Securities
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST - SG1M51904654 - C38U
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
04-Oct-2019 17:20:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG191004OTHRBAUV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), wishes to announce that CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released after close of trading on Monday, 21 October 2019.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:06:06 UTC