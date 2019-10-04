CapitaLand Mall Trust : Notification Of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST - SG1M51904654 - C38U

No

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

04-Oct-2019 17:20:20

New

Notification of Results Release

SG191004OTHRBAUV

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), wishes to announce that CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released after close of trading on Monday, 21 October 2019.

30/09/2019