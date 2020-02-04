CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
0
02/04/2020 | 11:24pm EST
PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 4 February 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:23:14 UTC