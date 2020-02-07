Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    CMLT   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:33am EST

PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 6 February 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

7 February 2020

Singapore

Schedule

Dealing

in Units

Resultant

Total of

Equivalent

Units owned

or controlled

by

% of

Name of Relevant Entity

Highest and

the associate

Number

Total Amount

Resultant

Date of

and (if different) name of

Description of

Price

Lowest Prices

and by

Nature of Transaction

of

(Paid)/(Received)

Total of

Dealing

the ultimate beneficial

Security

(SGD)

Paid or Received

investment

Units

(SGD)

Equivalent

owner or controller

(SGD)

accounts

Units

under

the

discretionary

management

of the

associate

Buy/

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

Sell

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

Buy

REIT

Swap Hedge

3,800

2.48

2.48

2.48

9,427.76

23,463,726

0.64%

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

MALL TRUST

as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

Buy

REIT

Swap Hedge

1,000

2.47

2.47

2.47

2,470.98

23,464,726

0.64%

MALL TRUST

as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

Sell

REIT

Swap Hedge

(2,000)

2.47

2.47

2.47

4,938.03

23,462,726

0.64%

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

MALL TRUST

as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

Sell

REIT

Swap Hedge

(2,000)

2.47

2.47

2.47

4,938.03

23,460,726

0.64%

MALL TRUST

as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

Sell

REIT

Swap Hedge

(6,300)

2.47

2.50

2.46

15,561.78

23,454,426

0.64%

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

MALL TRUST

as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

CAPITALAND

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(9,900)

2.47

2.47

2.47

24,443.22

23,444,526

0.64%

6-Feb-20

SECURITIES PLC (dealing

MALL TRUST

as principal)

Dealing in

Derivatives

Name of Relevant Entity

Number

of Units to

Maturity

Closing Out

Reference

Total Amount

Date of

and (if different) name of

Description of

Nature of Transaction

which the

(Date)/

Date (if

Price

(Paid)/(Received)

Dealing

the ultimate beneficial

Security

Derivatives

(Period)

applicable)

(SGD)

(SGD)

owner or controller

relate

Buy/Sell

Product

Nature of Dealing

Type

6-Feb-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

CAPITALAND MALL

Buy

REIT

Swap

6,300

8-Feb-23

-

2.47

15,558.60

PLC (dealing as principal)

TRUST

6-Feb-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

CAPITALAND MALL

Buy

REIT

Swap

2,000

19-Feb-21

-

2.47

4,937.29

PLC (dealing as principal)

TRUST

6-Feb-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

CAPITALAND MALL

Buy

REIT

Swap

2,000

25-Feb-21

-

2.47

4,937.29

PLC (dealing as principal)

TRUST

6-Feb-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

CAPITALAND MALL

Sell

REIT

Swap

(1,000)

19-Feb-21

-

2.47

2,471.36

PLC (dealing as principal)

TRUST

6-Feb-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

CAPITALAND MALL

Sell

REIT

Swap

(3,800)

5-Feb-21

-

2.48

9,430.13

PLC (dealing as principal)

TRUST

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 05:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
12:33aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
02/04CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
02/03CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commerc..
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets fall as China virus spreads
RE
01/28CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : S$350 Million 3.08% Bonds Due 2021
PU
01/27CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 824 M
EBIT 2020 528 M
Net income 2020 513 M
Debt 2020 3 390 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2021 14,7x
Capitalization 9 111 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,71  SGD
Last Close Price 2,47  SGD
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST1.23%6 820
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.44%41 872
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 136
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-12.87%18 995
SCENTRE GROUP-0.26%13 750
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.67%10 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group