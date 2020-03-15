Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

03/15/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22
    January 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand
    Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 16 March 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Units and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:

2.1 Dealings in CMT Units

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CMT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

Sale

66,000

2.158

13 March 2020

Purchase

1,200

2.18

Sale

46,000

2.18

Purchase

1,500

2.14

1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.

1

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CMT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

Sale

73,600

2.1126

Sale

70,400

2.1527

Purchase

7,300

2.1541

13 March 2020

Purchase

67,000

2.1538

Purchase

248,100

2.1583

Purchase

19,900

2.1678

In-specie Transfer

139,600

N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 221,344,700 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately

6.00 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.

2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities

  1. CCT Units

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CCT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

Purchase

14,100

1.73

Sale

64,000

1.7709

13 March 2020

Purchase

111,000

1.78

Sale

446,700

1.78

In-specie Transfer

62,700

N/A

Stock Loan Return

19,155

N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 180,549,121 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.68 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.

  1. CCT Relevant Securities

Date

of

Nature

of

Number

of

Dealing Price

Consideration

Dealing

Dealing

Underlying

(S$)

Paid

or

CCT Units

Received (S$)

Contract for

Difference -

23,500

1.758

41,288.21

13 March 2020

Selling

Contract for

Difference -

2,400

1.76

4,221.47

Selling to Open

The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.

  1. Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.
  2. Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.

2

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

16 March 2020

3

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 03:46:02 UTC
