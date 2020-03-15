CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
03/15/2020 | 11:47pm EDT
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22
January 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand
Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 16 March 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Units and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:
2.1 Dealings in CMT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Sale
66,000
2.158
13 March 2020
Purchase
1,200
2.18
Sale
46,000
2.18
Purchase
1,500
2.14
1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Sale
73,600
2.1126
Sale
70,400
2.1527
Purchase
7,300
2.1541
13 March 2020
Purchase
67,000
2.1538
Purchase
248,100
2.1583
Purchase
19,900
2.1678
In-specie Transfer
139,600
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 221,344,700 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately
6.00 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.
2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities
CCT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CCT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Purchase
14,100
1.73
Sale
64,000
1.7709
13 March 2020
Purchase
111,000
1.78
Sale
446,700
1.78
In-specie Transfer
62,700
N/A
Stock Loan Return
19,155
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 180,549,121 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.68 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.
CCT Relevant Securities
Date
of
Nature
of
Number
of
Dealing Price
Consideration
Dealing
Dealing
Underlying
(S$)
Paid
or
CCT Units
Received (S$)
Contract for
Difference -
23,500
1.758
41,288.21
13 March 2020
Selling
Contract for
Difference -
2,400
1.76
4,221.47
Selling to Open
The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.
Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.
Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.
3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
