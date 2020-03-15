CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT DEALINGS DISCLOSURE INTRODUCTION

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the " Company " or " CMT Manager "), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust (" CMT "), refers to the announcement dated 22

January 2020 (the " Joint Announcement ") issued by the Company and CapitaLand

Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (" CCT "), in relation to the proposed merger (the " Merger ") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the " Code ").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement. DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 16 March 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. (" BlackRock "), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Units and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company 1 : 2.1 Dealings in CMT Units Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of CMT Dealing Price (S$) Units Sale 66,000 2.158 13 March 2020 Purchase 1,200 2.18 Sale 46,000 2.18 Purchase 1,500 2.14 1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed. 1

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of CMT Dealing Price (S$) Units Sale 73,600 2.1126 Sale 70,400 2.1527 Purchase 7,300 2.1541 13 March 2020 Purchase 67,000 2.1538 Purchase 248,100 2.1583 Purchase 19,900 2.1678 In-specie Transfer 139,600 N/A Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 221,344,700 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 6.00 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2. 2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities CCT Units Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of CCT Dealing Price (S$) Units Purchase 14,100 1.73 Sale 64,000 1.7709 13 March 2020 Purchase 111,000 1.78 Sale 446,700 1.78 In-specie Transfer 62,700 N/A Stock Loan Return 19,155 N/A Based on the information received from BlackRock on 16 March 2020, BlackRock holds 180,549,121 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.68 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3. CCT Relevant Securities Date of Nature of Number of Dealing Price Consideration Dealing Dealing Underlying (S$) Paid or CCT Units Received (S$) Contract for Difference - 23,500 1.758 41,288.21 13 March 2020 Selling Contract for Difference - 2,400 1.76 4,221.47 Selling to Open The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger. Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units. Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units. 2

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R) as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust Lee Ju Lin, Audrey Company Secretary 16 March 2020 3