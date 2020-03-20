Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:13am EDT

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22
    January 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand
    Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 20 March 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Relevant Securities and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:

2.1 Dealings in CMT Relevant Securities

  1. CMT Units

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CMT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

19 March 2020

Purchase

500

1.84

Purchase

15,300

1.80

1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.

1

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CMT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

Sale

69,300

1.80

Purchase

3,300

1.77

Sale

250,600

1.7349

Sale

10,800

1.754

Sale

48,800

1.7411

19 March 2020

Sale

5,900

1.7532

Sale

488,700

1.7544

Sale

3,100

1.7632

Sale

6,456

1.7363

In-specie Transfer

43,200

N/A

Stock Loan Return

2,302,300

N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 20 March 2020, BlackRock holds 217,389,130 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.89 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.

  1. CMT Relevant Securities

Date

of

Nature

of

Number

of

Dealing Price

Consideration

Dealing

Dealing

Underlying

(S$)

Paid

or

CMT Units

Received

(US$)

Contract for

19 March 2020

Difference -

29,400

1.7566

35,670.79

Selling

2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities

  1. CCT Units

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of

CCT

Dealing Price (S$)

Units

Purchase

1,200

1.52

Sale

77,000

1.52

Purchase

15,900

1.48

Sale

8,500

1.48

19 March 2020

Purchase

2,800

1.46

Purchase

101,200

1.4684

Sale

7,224

1.4793

In-specie Transfer

14,700

N/A

Stock Loan Return

48,000

N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 20 March 2020, BlackRock holds 176,860,754 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.58 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.

  1. Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.
  2. Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.

2

  1. CCT Relevant Securities

Date

of

Nature

of

Number

of

Dealing Price

Consideration

Dealing

Dealing

Underlying

(S$)

Paid

or

CCT Units

Received

(US$)

Contract for

19 March 2020

Difference -

100,700

1.4765

102,809.48

Buying

The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

20 March 2020

3

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 04:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
12:13aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
12:13aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
12:13aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
03/18OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
03/18CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/17CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
03/15CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/15CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
03/12CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commerc..
PU
03/12CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 501 M
Net income 2019 456 M
Debt 2019 3 354 M
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
Capitalization 6 642 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 1,80  SGD
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-3.68%4 674
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.04%18 717
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-69.84%13 785
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-64.25%7 539
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-40.10%6 338
SCENTRE GROUP-53.00%5 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group