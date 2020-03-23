Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:02am EDT

PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 20 March 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

23 March 2020

Singapore

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant Total of

Equivalent

Units owned

Name of Relevant

Total

or controlled by

% of

Date of

Entity and (if different)

Number

Price

Highest and Lowest

Amount

the associate and

Resultant

name of the ultimate

Description of Security

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or

(Paid)/

by

Total of

Dealing

of Units

(SGD)

beneficial owner or

Received (SGD)

(Received)

investment

Equivalent

controller

(SGD)

accounts under

Units

the discretionary

management of

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Swap Hedge

(5,000)

1.81

1.81

1.81

9,046.38

26,100,441

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Swap Hedge

20,000

1.81

1.81

1.81

36,214.48

26,120,441

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(9,000)

1.78

1.78

1.78

16,013.60

26,111,441

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(7,200)

1.78

1.78

1.78

12,810.88

26,104,241

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(55,200)

1.78

1.78

1.78

98,216.70

26,049,041

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

20-Mar-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Index Hedge

268,700

1.78

1.79

1.78

479,073.53

26,317,741

0.71%

(dealing as principal)

Dealing in

Derivatives

Closing

Total

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if

Number of Units to

Maturity (Date)/

Out

Reference

Amount

different) name of the ultimate

Description of Security

Nature of Transaction

which the

Date (if

Price

(Paid)/

Dealing

(Period)

beneficial owner or controller

Derivatives relate

applica

(SGD)

(Received)

ble)

(SGD)

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

20-Mar-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Swap

5,000

17-Mar-21 4400Shs

-

1.81

9,044.12

(dealing as principal)

18-Mar-21 600Shs

20-Mar-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Swap

(20,000)

19-Mar-21

-

1.81

36,223.53

(dealing as principal)

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 04:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
12:02aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/22CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
03/20CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/20CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
03/20OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
03/18OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosur..
PU
03/18CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/17CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
03/15CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
03/15CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 501 M
Net income 2019 456 M
Debt 2019 3 354 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
Capitalization 6 568 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 1,78  SGD
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-2.17%4 520
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.36%17 711
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-67.68%14 773
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-52.19%9 958
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-44.05%5 920
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-44.11%5 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group