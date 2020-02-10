CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
02/10/2020 | 11:33pm EST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 11, 2020 11:44
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference
SG200211OTHR1VLY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Ee-Ching Tay
Designation
Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:32:04 UTC
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2020
825 M
EBIT 2020
530 M
Net income 2020
512 M
Debt 2020
3 390 M
Yield 2020
5,10%
P/E ratio 2020
19,1x
P/E ratio 2021
18,0x
EV / Sales2020
15,1x
EV / Sales2021
14,7x
Capitalization
9 074 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,73 SGD
Last Close Price
2,46 SGD
Spread / Highest target
25,2%
Spread / Average Target
11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,25%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.