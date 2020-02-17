Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)

02/17/2020 | 11:53pm EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 18, 2020 11:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG200218OTHR343B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 04:52:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 827 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 542 M
Debt 2020 3 380 M
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2021 15,5x
Capitalization 9 296 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 2,52  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST3.28%6 678
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-6.74%42 630
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 925
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-9.17%19 047
SCENTRE GROUP-1.57%13 238
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.47%10 727
