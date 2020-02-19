CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
02/19/2020 | 10:52pm EST
General Announcement
Feb 20, 2020 11:25
New
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
SG200220OTHRY19N
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:51:02 UTC
Sales 2020
827 M
EBIT 2020
530 M
Net income 2020
542 M
Debt 2020
3 380 M
Yield 2020
4,95%
P/E ratio 2020
19,8x
P/E ratio 2021
18,7x
EV / Sales2020
15,4x
EV / Sales2021
15,6x
Capitalization
9 333 M
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,74 SGD
Last Close Price
2,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target
21,7%
Spread / Average Target
8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,93%
