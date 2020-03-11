Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)

03/11/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 12, 2020 10:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG200312OTHRPOMB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 02:58:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 815 M
EBIT 2020 524 M
Net income 2020 530 M
Debt 2020 3 376 M
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,8x
Capitalization 8 561 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,73  SGD
Last Close Price 2,32  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST1.72%6 289
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-25.19%34 197
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.56%20 126
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-35.54%14 208
SCENTRE GROUP-20.63%10 221
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.10%9 724
