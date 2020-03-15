CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
03/15/2020 | 11:37pm EDT
General Announcement
Mar 16, 2020 11:15
New
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
SG200316OTHREVSG
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Ee-Ching Tay
Managing Director
Please see attached
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 03:36:02 UTC
Sales 2020
813 M
EBIT 2020
522 M
Net income 2020
530 M
Debt 2020
3 369 M
Yield 2020
5,63%
P/E ratio 2020
17,0x
P/E ratio 2021
16,1x
EV / Sales2020
14,0x
EV / Sales2021
14,1x
Capitalization
8 045 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,74 SGD
Last Close Price
2,18 SGD
Spread / Highest target
41,3%
Spread / Average Target
25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,17%
