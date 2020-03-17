CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
03/17/2020 | 11:07pm EDT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 18, 2020 10:58
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference
SG200318OTHRYHXJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 03:06:06 UTC
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2020
813 M
EBIT 2020
522 M
Net income 2020
530 M
Debt 2020
3 369 M
Yield 2020
6,46%
P/E ratio 2020
14,8x
P/E ratio 2021
14,0x
EV / Sales2020
12,8x
EV / Sales2021
12,9x
Capitalization
7 011 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,74 SGD
Last Close Price
1,90 SGD
Spread / Highest target
62,1%
Spread / Average Target
44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
25,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.