MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)

03/20/2020 | 12:13am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2020 11:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG200320OTHRMOPP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 04:12:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 501 M
Net income 2019 456 M
Debt 2019 3 354 M
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
Capitalization 6 642 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 1,80  SGD
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-3.68%4 674
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.04%18 717
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-69.84%13 785
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-64.25%7 539
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-40.10%6 338
SCENTRE GROUP-53.00%5 443
