CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
03/22/2020 | 11:27pm EDT
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22 January 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 23 March 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Relevant Securities and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:
2.1 Dealings in CMT Relevant Securities
CMT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
20 March 2020
Purchase
484,800
1.78
Sale
1,063,800
1.78
BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.
1
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Purchase
18,700
1.79
Purchase
18,000
1.7918
Sale
40,200
1.7789
Purchase
10,400
1.7843
20 March 2020
Sale
4,773,800
1.7654
Sale
11,100
1.7826
Sale
166,100
1.7756
In-specie Transfer
45,800
N/A
Stock Loan Return
432,195
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 23 March 2020, BlackRock holds 212,344,025 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.75 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.
CMT Relevant Securities
Date
of
Nature
of
Number
of
Dealing Price
Consideration
Dealing
Dealing
Underlying
(S$)
Paid
or
CMT Units
Received
(US$)
Contract for
20 March 2020
Difference -
5,100
1.78
6,281.51
Selling
2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities
CCT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CCT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Purchase
58,900
1.49
Sale
12,600
1.49
Purchase
33,400
1.48
Purchase
18,900
1.5066
20 March 2020
Purchase
4,110,200
1.491
Purchase
108,600
1.5183
Sale
19,300
1.5075
Sale
13,500
1.5051
In-specie Transfer
26,100
N/A
Stock Loan Return
244,495
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 23 March 2020, BlackRock holds 181,415,949 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.70 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.
Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units. 3 Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.
2
CCT Relevant Securities
Date
of
Nature
of
Number
of
Dealing Price
Consideration
Dealing
Dealing
Underlying
(S$)
Paid
or
CCT Units
Received
Contract for
Difference -
135,400
1.5117
US$141,786.74
20 March 2020
Buying
Contract for
Difference -
13,000
1.5056
S$19,584.54
Buying to Close
The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.
3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 03:25:59 UTC