CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)

08/12/2020 | 10:53pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2020 10:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG200813OTHROIB9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Ee-Ching Tay
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 02:52:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 676 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2020 365 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2020 3 373 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 4,89%
Capitalization 6 974 M 5 084 M 5 087 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,28 SGD
Last Close Price 1,89 SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-23.17%5 083
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-54.92%20 531
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.58%16 507
SCENTRE GROUP-44.65%7 718
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-31.05%7 360
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.69%6 357
