CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
08/12/2020 | 10:53pm EDT
General Announcement
Aug 13, 2020 10:39
New
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
SG200813OTHROIB9
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Ee-Ching Tay
Managing Director
Please see attached
Sales 2020
676 M
493 M
493 M
Net income 2020
365 M
267 M
267 M
Net Debt 2020
3 373 M
2 460 M
2 460 M
P/E ratio 2020
18,9x
Yield 2020
4,89%
Capitalization
6 974 M
5 084 M
5 087 M
EV / Sales 2020
15,3x
EV / Sales 2021
13,1x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,6%
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,28 SGD
Last Close Price
1,89 SGD
Spread / Highest target
40,2%
Spread / Average Target
20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-7,41%
