CapitaLand Mall Trust : Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
02/25/2020 | 09:13pm EST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 26, 2020 6:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
Announcement Reference
SG200226OTHR3AD4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, for CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:12:03 UTC
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2020
824 M
EBIT 2020
525 M
Net income 2020
542 M
Debt 2020
3 380 M
Yield 2020
5,04%
P/E ratio 2020
19,3x
P/E ratio 2021
18,3x
EV / Sales2020
15,2x
EV / Sales2021
15,3x
Capitalization
9 111 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,74 SGD
Last Close Price
2,47 SGD
Spread / Highest target
24,7%
Spread / Average Target
10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,64%
