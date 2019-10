By Justina Lee



CapitaLand Mall Trust (C38U.SG) has secured a five-year green loan worth 200 million Singapore dollar (US$144.7 million) from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (O39.SG).

The loan marks the company's first foray into green financing, which will be used to finance government-certified green buildings, it said on Tuesday.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com