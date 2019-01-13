Capitaland Mall Trust : Limited - Proposed Acquisition Of Shares In Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte. Ltd. By Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

Registration Number: 198900036N (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN ASCENDAS PTE LTD AND SINGBRIDGE PTE. LTD.

BY CAPITALAND LIMITED

1. INTRODUCTION CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it has today entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd. (the "Vendor") for the sale by the Vendor and purchase by CapitaLand and/or its nominee(s) of all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in each of Ascendas Pte Ltd ("APL") and Singbridge Pte. Ltd. (together with APL, the "Target Companies") for a total consideration of S$6,035.9 million (the "Consideration"), to be satisfied by a combination of cash and new ordinary shares in CapitaLand ("Consideration Shares") (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction constitutes an interested person transaction and a "major transaction" under Chapter 9 and Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual (the "Listing Manual") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") respectively, and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of CapitaLand (the "Shareholders").

2. INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANIES The Vendor is a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek"). The Target Companies are subsidiaries of the Vendor, and are the holding companies of the business of the Ascendas-Singbridge Group. As Asia's leading provider of business space solutions, Ascendas-Singbridge Group offers real estate solutions, from development and project management to facilities and estate management, as well as property investments and fund management. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascendas-Singbridge Group's business presence spans 11 countries including Singapore, China, India, Australia and the United States of America (the "US"). Ascendas-Singbridge Group has interests in, and manages, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-

HTRUST", and collectively with Ascendas Reit and a-iTrust, the "Ascendas Listed Trusts"), which are listed on the SGX-ST.

3. RATIONALE FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

Through the Proposed Transaction, CapitaLand will acquire the Ascendas-Singbridge Group and create a leading diversified real estate group in Asia (the "Enlarged Group"). The Proposed Transaction will create an entity with a value greater than a sum of the parts of CapitaLand and the Ascendas-Singbridge Group.

The strategic rationale for, and expected benefits of, the Proposed Transaction are outlined below:

(a) Achieves immediate scale in new sectors and markets The Enlarged Group will deliver immediate scale and capabilities in the logistics/business parks sector through developer-owner-operator platforms with established track records. It is poised to benefit from growth megatrends, including e-commerce driven consumption, urbanisation and knowledge industries. The addition of the Target Companies' projects in logistics/business parks and data centres to CapitaLand's existing portfolio is expected to drive CapitaLand's future growth.

(b) Complementary strengths in existing core markets The Proposed Transaction will complement CapitaLand's strengths in its existing core markets of Singapore and China. With the enlarged development pipeline across various segments in the core markets of Singapore and China and the potential to unlock the value of mature assets in the combined portfolio for reinvestment through portfolio optimisation, the Proposed Transaction is expected to place the Enlarged Group in a favourable position to deliver strong organic growth and income across cycles.

(c) Accelerates growth of income With multiple drivers for returns on equity and income growth, through its fund management platform, development pipeline, investment properties, best-in-class operating platforms, new economy growth sectors, as well as continual capital recycling, the Enlarged Group's strong quality of earnings is expected to be reinforced. Both CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge Group have track records in cultivating strong strategic relationships with reputable partners. The Enlarged Group is expected to benefit from these relationships with blue-chip partners who may be tapped on to further invest in other funds or create new funds.

(d) Increases competitiveness The enhanced scale and scope of operations resulting from the Proposed Transaction is expected to place the Enlarged Group in prime position to offer the most comprehensive solutions to its customers. CapitaLand intends for the Enlarged Group

to harness technology to create operational efficiencies, build on its enlarged international network of customers, boost employee productivity and realise economies of scale.

(e)

Enhances fund management capabilities

The Proposed Transaction will enhance CapitaLand's fund management capabilities and expand its fund management business to new asset classes and geographies. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the enlarged fund and asset management platform will set the stage for the Enlarged Group to develop into a leading real estate fund and asset manager in Asia Pacific.

4. ORGANISATION OF THE ENLARGED GROUP

The Enlarged Group will be structured to provide each business with a clear mandate and accountability, as well as to facilitate their future growth. The Enlarged Group will comprise the following businesses:

(a) Singapore and International;

(b) China;

(c) Industrial, Logistics and Business Parks;

(d) Lodging; and

(e) Funds and Asset Management.

The residential, commercial, retail, integrated development, investment and management business in CapitaLand's core and new markets will be undertaken through the first two business units. The China business unit will also take on the role of the Enlarged Group's urbanisation solutions provider platform, through which it participates in urbanisation opportunities to build and manage sustainable and holistic ecosystems.

The Industrial, Logistics and Business Parks business unit will be the developer, owner and operator arm for the sub-sector of industrial, logistics and business parks.

The listed and private fund management activities will be carried out under the Funds and Asset Management business unit. CapitaLand plans to grow the funds and asset management business further to transform it into a global real estate asset manager.

The Lodging business unit will own and operate lodging properties. CapitaLand presently manages over 94,000 units across 30 countries and is one of the leading lodging companies globally. With a portfolio of highly reputable brands, the lodging business' diversified global platform has the potential for meaningful growth and value creation. CapitaLand intends to harness its strengths and expertise and at a suitable time in the future, consider options including the possibility of a spin off so as to provide the Lodging business unit with further flexibility for growth.

5. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

5.1 Sale Shares Subject to the terms and conditions of the SPA, the Vendor shall sell, and CapitaLand shall acquire, all the issued shares in each of the Target Companies (collectively, the "Sale Shares") upon completion of the Proposed Transaction under the SPA ("Completion"). The Sale Shares shall be sold free from all encumbrances and together with all rights and benefits attaching to them as at Completion.

5.2 Consideration The Consideration of S$6,035.9 million was arrived at on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis, taking into account, the Target Companies' combined enterprise value of S$10,907.1 million, as well as net debt and minority interest of S$4,871.2 million. The adjusted net asset value of the Target Companies is S$6,035.9 million and takes into account one-month volume weighted average price of the units in the Ascendas Listed Trusts which are owned by the Target Companies and the agreed value of the Target Companies' fund management business. The Consideration may be adjusted downwards in accordance with the terms of the SPA and more particularly upon the occurrence of certain specified events as set out in the SPA. The Consideration will be satisfied on Completion in the following manner: (a) 50% of the Consideration amounting to S$3,017.93 million will be paid in cash to the Vendor, which will be financed by debt; and (b) 50% of the Consideration amounting to S$3,017.93 million will be paid via the allotment and issuance of 862,264,714 Consideration Shares to the Vendor and/or its nominee(s) at an issue price of S$3.50 for each Consideration Share (the "Consideration Share Price"). The Consideration Share Price represents the following premiums over the historical traded prices of the ordinary shares of CapitaLand ("Shares") over various periods:



Description Benchmark Price (S$)(1) (2) Premium over Benchmark Price (%)(3) Last traded price per Share on 11 January 2019, being the last trading day before the date of this Announcement ("Last Trading Day") 3.270 7.03 Volume weighted average price per Share for the one-month period up to and including the Last Trading Day 3.145 11.3

Notes: (1) Based on the figures extracted from Bloomberg L.P. as of 11 January 2019. (2) Rounded to the nearest three decimal places. (3) Rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

On completion of the allotment and the issuance of the Consideration Shares, Temasek's indirect shareholding interest in CapitaLand will increase to approximately 51%.

5.3 Conditions Precedent

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver of, inter alia, the following conditions precedent: