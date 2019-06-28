Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Capitaland Mall Trust    CMLT   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capitaland Mall Trust : Unveils Reimagined Funan To The Public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:51am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2019 12:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand unveils reimagined Funan to the public
Announcement Reference SG190628OTHRBF3C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (for CapitaLand Mall Trust) and CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 04:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
12:51aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Unveils Reimagined Funan To The Public
PU
06/25CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Funan Achieves 95% Retail Leasing Ahead Of 28 June Openi..
PU
05/02CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/23CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Presentation
PU
04/08CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Notification Of Results Release
PU
01/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/14CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge enter a $8.13 billion deal
AQ
01/13CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Limited - Proposed Acquisition Of Shares In Ascendas Pte..
PU
2018CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Asia Pacific Summit (30 Novem..
PU
2018CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Q3 profits jumped 13.6% to $362.22m
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 777 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 465 M
Debt 2019 3 337 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 20,80
P/E ratio 2020 19,04
EV / Sales 2019 16,7x
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
Capitalization 9 627 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Capitaland Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,46  SGD
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Richard Rokmat Magnus Chairman
Lei Keng Tan Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST15.86%7 114
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.19%49 213
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 378
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-6.72%19 889
SCENTRE GROUP0.26%14 489
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.87%11 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About