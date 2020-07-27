Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coupon Payment :: Mandatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:11am EDT
Announcement Title Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2020 18:03
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200727INTRAL4N
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Method of Coupon Computation Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%) 3.08
Maturity Date 20/02/2021
Next Coupon Payment Date 22/02/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive) 20/02/2020 TO 19/08/2020
Number of Days 182
Record Date and Time 05/08/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 04/08/2020
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable No
Coupon Rate (%) 3.08
Pay Date 20/08/2020

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
06:11aCOUPON PAYMENT : : Mandatory
PU
02:26aCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
07/26CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
07/26CapitaLand Expects 1st Half Net Profit to Drop 85%-95%
DJ
07/23CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
07/22CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland ..
PU
07/21CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Raffles City Singapore - 2Q 2020 Financial Results Prese..
PU
07/21CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CMT Posts 1H 2020 Distributable Income Of S$109.7 Millio..
PU
07/21CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Q..
PU
07/21CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : 2Q DPU Down 28% on Covid-19 Effects
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 666 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2020 367 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2020 3 371 M 2 442 M 2 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 7 307 M 5 281 M 5 292 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,28 SGD
Last Close Price 1,98 SGD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-19.51%5 281
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-59.34%18 520
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-28.61%15 636
SCENTRE GROUP-44.91%7 757
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-36.66%6 760
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-35.84%5 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group