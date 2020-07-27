Coupon Payment :: Mandatory
Announcement Title
Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 27, 2020 18:03
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200727INTRAL4N
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Method of Coupon Computation
Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
3.08
Maturity Date
20/02/2021
Next Coupon Payment Date
22/02/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive)
20/02/2020 TO 19/08/2020
Number of Days
182
Record Date and Time
05/08/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
04/08/2020
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable
No
Coupon Rate (%)
3.08
Pay Date
20/08/2020
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:19 UTC
