CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(CMLT)
  Report  
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

07/16/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 7:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRVHX8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, for CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT'), on the above matter is for information.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
Reports available till date 16/10/2019
Additional Information Please refer to the attached announcement for additional information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 00:09:16 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 777 M
EBIT 2019 496 M
Net income 2019 479 M
Debt 2019 3 355 M
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
Capitalization 9 811 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Richard Rokmat Magnus Chairman
Lei Keng Tan Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST17.18%7 316
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.21%50 227
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 328
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-4.69%20 215
SCENTRE GROUP-1.28%14 697
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.12%11 464
About