Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation
07/16/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
Announcement Title
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 17, 2019 7:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference
SG190717OTHRVHX8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, for CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT'), on the above matter is for information.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation
Name of the Valuer
Description of Property
Valuation Currency
Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours
168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
Reports available till date
16/10/2019
Additional Information
Please refer to the attached announcement for additional information.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 00:09:16 UTC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2019
777 M
EBIT 2019
496 M
Net income 2019
479 M
Debt 2019
3 355 M
Yield 2019
4,49%
P/E ratio 2019
21,0x
P/E ratio 2020
19,5x
EV / Sales2019
16,9x
EV / Sales2020
16,0x
Capitalization
9 811 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
2,53 SGD
Last Close Price
2,66 SGD
Spread / Highest target
12,8%
Spread / Average Target
-5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,8%
