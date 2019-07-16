Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets

Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 7:10

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Asset Valuation

Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRVHX8

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, for CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT'), on the above matter is for information.

Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912

Reports available till date 16/10/2019