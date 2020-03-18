Log in
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

03/18/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 18, 2020 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Trust Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Reference SG200318OTHRQTNT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yvonne Voon
Designation Director, Credit Suisse
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:16:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 813 M
EBIT 2020 522 M
Net income 2020 530 M
Debt 2020 3 369 M
Yield 2020 6,46%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2021 12,9x
Capitalization 7 011 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 1,90  SGD
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Head-Finance
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-6.54%5 200
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-55.83%20 189
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.14%18 848
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-58.71%8 969
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-28.77%7 537
SCENTRE GROUP-39.16%7 423
