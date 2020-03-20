Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
03/20/2020 | 12:13am EDT
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 20, 2020 11:56
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Trust Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Reference
SG200320OTHRK83D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Yvonne Voon
Designation
Director, Credit Suisse
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 04:12:00 UTC
Latest news on CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2019
787 M
EBIT 2019
501 M
Net income 2019
456 M
Debt 2019
3 354 M
Yield 2019
6,63%
P/E ratio 2019
14,3x
P/E ratio 2020
14,1x
EV / Sales2019
12,7x
EV / Sales2020
12,3x
Capitalization
6 642 M
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,74 SGD
Last Close Price
1,80 SGD
Spread / Highest target
71,1%
Spread / Average Target
52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
32,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.