Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaRetail China Trust    CRCT   SG1U25933169

CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST (CRCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CapitaRetail China Trust : Despatch Of Notices Of Election Pursuant To The Distribution Reinvestment Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:36am CEST

CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 23 October 2006 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DESPATCH OF NOTICES OF ELECTION PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT

PLAN FOR THE DISTRIBUTION PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 30 JUNE 2018

CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), wishes to announce that further to the announcements dated 27 July 2018 and 7 August 2018 in relation to the application of a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") to the distribution of 5.39 cents per unit in CRCT ("Unit") for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 (the "Distribution"), the Notices of Election1 have today been despatched to all eligible persons registered as unitholders of CRCT ("Eligible Unitholders") in the Depository Register as at 5.00 p.m. on the books closure date on 6 August 2018 (the "Books Closure Date").

Unitholders with registered addresses outside Singapore ("Overseas Unitholders") who had not provided any address in Singapore for the service of notices and documents by notifying the Manager c/o The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") at least three Market Days2 prior to the Books Closure Date, will not receive the Notices of Election.

Eligible Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRP in respect of the Distribution must complete, sign and return the Notices of Election to the Manager c/o CDP at the address indicated on the Notices of Election.

The Notices of Election must be received by CDP by 5.00 p.m. on 31 August 2018, and may not be withdrawn or cancelled upon receipt. Notices of Election received after 5.00 p.m. on 31 August 2018 will not be processed.

The Distribution will be paid on 20 September 2018. The new units in CRCT ("Units") to be issued pursuant to the DRP are expected to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 September 2018. Eligible Unitholders who do not elect to participate in the DRP and Overseas Unitholders who had not provided registered mailing addresses in Singapore to CDP will receive all of their respective entitlements to the Distribution in cash.

  • 1 "Notices of Election" means the one or more notices of election (in such form as the Manager may approve) which the Manager will, at its discretion, send to each unitholder of CRCT ("Unitholder") and through which each Unitholder may indicate whether he wishes to participate in the DRP.

  • 2 "Market Day" shall mean a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities.

Replacement Notices of Election may be obtained from the unit registrar of CRCT, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 or CDP at 9 North Buona Vista Drive, #01-19/20 The Metropolis, Singapore 138588.

Important Indicative Dates and Times

Date/Time

Event

Friday, 31 August 2018 at 5.00 p.m.

Completed Notice of Election in respect of participation in the DRP must be received by the Manager c/o CDP

Thursday, 20 September 2018

Payment of Distribution and listing of the Units issued pursuant to the DRP on the SGX-ST

For enquiries, please contact Ms Nicole Chen at 6713 1648 or email: nicole.chen@capitaland.com or visit our website at <www.crct.com.sg>.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200611176D)

As manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Chuo Cher Shing

Company Secretary 15 August 2018

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units. This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada or Japan. This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Manager and would contain detailed information about the Manager and CRCT, as well as financial statements. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of CRCT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CRCT.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Retail China Trust published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
11:36aCAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Despatch Of Notices Of Election Pursuant To The Distr..
PU
08/07CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Issue Price Of New Units To Be Issued Pursuant To The..
PU
08/02CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27NOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Asset Valuation
PU
07/04CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Issuance Of S$130,000,000 3.25 Per Cent. Notes Due 20..
PU
06/05CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The SGX-ST Lis..
PU
05/17CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Truste..
PU
05/17CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Units In Capital..
PU
04/27CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The SGX-ST Lis..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 256 M
EBIT 2018 162 M
Net income 2018 93,5 M
Debt 2018 895 M
Yield 2018 7,24%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 8,96x
EV / Sales 2019 8,78x
Capitalization 1 400 M
Chart CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaRetail China Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,67  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tze Wooi Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kim Soon Soh Chairman
Siew Bee Tan Head-Finance
Heng Boo Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Yan Lim Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST-11.11%1 014
EQUINIX INC-4.24%35 048
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.38%25 023
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 922
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.89%16 451
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.99%13 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.