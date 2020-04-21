Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.    CFFN

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. :® Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share on outstanding CFFN common stock.

The dividend is payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2020.

At March 31, 2020, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $101.0 million on deposit at the Bank.

The Company will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on April 29, 2020 before the market opens.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which would affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies, competition, and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL,
09:06aCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : ® Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/30CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Chan..
AQ
02/07CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/06CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/30CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
01/30CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/30CAPITOL FEDERAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : ® Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Resul..
BU
01/28CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : ® Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/24CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 211 M
EBIT 2020 98,3 M
Net income 2020 75,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,88%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 8,01x
Capitalization 1 628 M
Chart CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,33  $
Last Close Price 11,80  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Dicus Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-14.28%1 628
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.21%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.12%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group