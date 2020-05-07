Log in
CapMan Oyj : Growth appoints Heikki Vesterinen as new Partner

05/07/2020 | 03:14am EDT

CapMan Growth appoints Heikki Vesterinen (M.Sc., eMBA) as new Partner to strengthen the team to accelerate the launch of a new Growth fund, which is planned as a successor to the team's first fund.

Heikki has over 15 years of experience in growth finance, and insight into private equity from banking, M&A and advisory, in addition to being familiar with minority and majority investing. Heikki joins CapMan from KPMG Finland where he acted as Head of Private Equity. Prior to KPMG Heikki worked as CEO and CFO at Sievi Capital Plc and with minority investments in private equity at Tesi. Further, Heikki has gained extensive board experience over the years in several industries.

'I have worked closely with the Growth team over the past years in numerous cases and I am looking forward to continue working together in a familiar team,' Heikki says.

'Our collaboration with Heikki has been very successful over the years. With our first Growth fund, we have worked closely with many of our investments. We are very pleased to have Heikki to strengthen our team in new investments and board work in our portfolio', tells Juha Mikkola, Managing Partner at CapMan Growth.

CapMan Growth team is actively looking for unlisted target companies with strong growth potential, to make significant minority investments and, as an active investor, to develop their value to achieve returns in excess of the market average. At the moment, CapMan's Growth portfolio consists of ten companies.

For more information:

Juha Mikkola, Managing Partner, CapMan Growth, tel. +358 50 5900522

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers, we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate assets and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the past 30 years. With over €3 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover Private Equity, Real Estate and Infra. We also have a growing service business that includes procurement services, fundraising advisory, and analysis, reporting and wealth management services. Altogether, CapMan employs 150 people in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Luxembourg. We are a public company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001 and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012. More information at www.capman.com.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 07:13:04 UTC
