CapMan Oyj : Growth appoints Heikki Vesterinen as new Partner

CapMan Growth appoints Heikki Vesterinen (M.Sc., eMBA) as new Partner to strengthen the team to accelerate the launch of a new Growth fund, which is planned as a successor to the team's first fund.

Heikki has over 15 years of experience in growth finance, and insight into private equity from banking, M&A and advisory, in addition to being familiar with minority and majority investing. Heikki joins CapMan from KPMG Finland where he acted as Head of Private Equity. Prior to KPMG Heikki worked as CEO and CFO at Sievi Capital Plc and with minority investments in private equity at Tesi. Further, Heikki has gained extensive board experience over the years in several industries.

'I have worked closely with the Growth team over the past years in numerous cases and I am looking forward to continue working together in a familiar team,' Heikki says.

'Our collaboration with Heikki has been very successful over the years. With our first Growth fund, we have worked closely with many of our investments. We are very pleased to have Heikki to strengthen our team in new investments and board work in our portfolio', tells Juha Mikkola, Managing Partner at CapMan Growth.

CapMan Growth team is actively looking for unlisted target companies with strong growth potential, to make significant minority investments and, as an active investor, to develop their value to achieve returns in excess of the market average. At the moment, CapMan's Growth portfolio consists of ten companies.

For more information:

Juha Mikkola, Managing Partner, CapMan Growth, tel. +358 50 5900522

