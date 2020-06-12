Log in
CAPMAN OYJ    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
06/12
1.843 EUR   -1.55%
CapMan Oyj : Real Estate sells Grundtvighus in Copenhagen

06/12/2020 | 02:38am EDT

CapMan Real Estate press release 12 June 2020 at 9.30 am EEST

CapMan Real Estate sells Grundtvighus in Copenhagen

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II -fund has exited KAB's headquarter building 'Grundtvighus' in central Copenhagen to Johan Gedda. The exit takes place a little over two years after the initial investment.

Grundtvighus has a total of 9,787 sqm of leasable space and is located in central Copenhagen a few hundred meters from Nørreport Station, City Hall, Tivoli and the famous 'Strøget' retail street. CapMan Real Estate invested in the property in February 2018.

'We originally sought to renovate the building following the end of KAB's lease but decided to seize this opportunity for an early exit and thereby significantly reduce development risk for the fund. We look forward to seeing Johan Gedda's plans for this historical building,' says Peter Gill, Investment Director at CapMan Real Estate.

Grundtvighus is the third exit of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate II Fund. The focus of the €425 million fund was to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities. CapMan is currently raising its third Nordic value-add fund.

For additional information, please contact:
Peter Gill, Investment Director, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +45 20 43 55 63

About CapMan www.capman.com
CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers, we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate assets and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the past 30 years. With over €3 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover Private Equity, Real Estate and Infra. We also have a growing service business that includes procurement services, fundraising advisory, and analysis, reporting and wealth management services. Altogether, CapMan employs approx. 150 people in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Luxembourg. We are a public company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001 and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 06:37:03 UTC
