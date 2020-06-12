CapMan Oyj : Real Estate sells Grundtvighus in Copenhagen

CapMan Real Estate press release 12 June 2020 at 9.30 am EEST

CapMan Real Estate sells Grundtvighus in Copenhagen

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II -fund has exited KAB's headquarter building 'Grundtvighus' in central Copenhagen to Johan Gedda. The exit takes place a little over two years after the initial investment.

Grundtvighus has a total of 9,787 sqm of leasable space and is located in central Copenhagen a few hundred meters from Nørreport Station, City Hall, Tivoli and the famous 'Strøget' retail street. CapMan Real Estate invested in the property in February 2018.

'We originally sought to renovate the building following the end of KAB's lease but decided to seize this opportunity for an early exit and thereby significantly reduce development risk for the fund. We look forward to seeing Johan Gedda's plans for this historical building,' says Peter Gill, Investment Director at CapMan Real Estate.

Grundtvighus is the third exit of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate II Fund. The focus of the €425 million fund was to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities. CapMan is currently raising its third Nordic value-add fund.

