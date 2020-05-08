CapMan Oyj : Real Estate sells office property in Stockholm to Fabege

Log in
05/08/2020 | 05:04am EDT

CapMan Real Estate
Press Release
8 May 2020 at 12.00 p.m. EEST

CapMan Real Estate sells office property in Stockholm to Fabege

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II Fund has signed a sale agreement with Fabege regarding Påsen 1, an approx. 10,000 sqm multi-let office building in Hammarby Sjöstad. The agreed property value is SEK 441.4 million.

'We purchased this property in March 2018 and were very much drawn towards the value-add opportunities we saw at that time. Hammarby Sjöstad and its surrounding area in southern Stockholm has experienced rapid development and growth in the past few years and we have seen rental values rise significantly as a result. We are pleased to capitalise the value we have created to date and also to sell to Fabege who is a long-term owner and developer in the area,' comments Per Tängerstad, Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

Påsen 1 is the second exit of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate II Fund. The focus of the €425 million fund was to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities. CapMan is currently raising its third value-add Nordic fund.

Nordanö and Mannheimer Swartling assisted CapMan on the sale.

For further information, please contact:
Per Tängerstad, Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +46 70 591 23 00

About CapMan www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers, we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate assets and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the past 30 years. With over €3 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover Private Equity, Real Estate and Infra. We also have a growing service business that includes procurement services, fundraising advisory, and analysis, reporting and wealth management services. Altogether, CapMan employs approx. 150 people in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Luxembourg. We are a public company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001 and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC
