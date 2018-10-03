CapMan Oyj : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 October 2018 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C

Between 5 June 2018 and 10 September 2018, a total of 4,400 CapMan Plc new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013B and a total of 189,995 new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013C. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C, the entire subscription price of EUR 165,147.75 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.

As a result of the subscriptions, the number of CapMan shares increases to 147,117,163.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 3 October 2018, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares shall be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc. together with the old shares as of 4 October 2018.

The share subscription period for stock options 2013B started on 1 May 2017 and ends on 30 April 2019 and the share subscription period for stock options 2013C started on 1 May 2018 and ends on 30 April 2020.

The terms and conditions of stock options 2013 with additional information are available on the company's website at www.capman.com.

