CAPMAN OYJ (CAPMAN)
CapMan Oyj : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C

10/03/2018 | 09:01am CEST

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release                      3 October 2018 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C

Between 5 June 2018 and 10 September 2018, a total of 4,400 CapMan Plc new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013B and a total of 189,995 new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013C. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2013B and stock options 2013C, the entire subscription price of EUR 165,147.75 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.

As a result of the subscriptions, the number of CapMan shares increases to 147,117,163.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 3 October 2018, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares shall be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc. together with the old shares as of 4 October 2018.

The share subscription period for stock options 2013B started on 1 May 2017 and ends on 30 April 2019 and the share subscription period for stock options 2013C started on 1 May 2018 and ends on 30 April 2020.

The terms and conditions of stock options 2013 with additional information are available on the company's website at www.capman.com.

For further information, please contact:

CAPMAN PLC

Linda Tierala
Manager, Communications and IR
Tel. +358 40 571 7895

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan employs today approximately 120 private equity professionals and has approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infra. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CapMan Oyj via Globenewswire
