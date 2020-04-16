Log in
CapMan Oyj    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
CapMan Oyj : to publish its 1–3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020

04/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT

CapMan Plc press release
16 April 2020 at 12.00 p.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its 1-3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020

CapMan will publish its 1 January-31 March 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020 around 8.30 a.m. EEST. The company will present the results for the review period over a webcast press conference at 10.00 a.m. EEST accessible at https://capman.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results. The conference will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be available at CapMan's website (https://www.capman.com/shareholders/financial-reports/).

Webcast participation does not require advance registration. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, we will not arrange an in-person press conference at our office.

For further information, please contact:
Linda Tierala, Director, Communications and IR
tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@capman.com

Webcast:
23 April 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EEST
https://capman.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results

About CapMan
CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers, we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate assets and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the past 30 years. With over €3 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover Private Equity, Real Estate and Infra. We also have a growing service business that includes procurement services, fundraising advisory, and analysis, reporting and wealth management services. Altogether, CapMan employs 150 people in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Luxembourg. We are a public company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001 and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012. More information at www.capman.com.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:10:10 UTC
