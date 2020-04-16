CapMan Oyj : to publish its 1–3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020

CapMan Plc press release

16 April 2020 at 12.00 p.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its 1-3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020

CapMan will publish its 1 January-31 March 2020 Interim Report on Thursday 23 April 2020 around 8.30 a.m. EEST. The company will present the results for the review period over a webcast press conference at 10.00 a.m. EEST accessible at https://capman.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results. The conference will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be available at CapMan's website (https://www.capman.com/shareholders/financial-reports/).

Webcast participation does not require advance registration. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, we will not arrange an in-person press conference at our office.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Tierala, Director, Communications and IR

tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@capman.com

Webcast:

23 April 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

https://capman.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results

About CapMan

