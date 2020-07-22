Log in
Capri Holdings Limited : Announces Reporting Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (855) 327-6837 or (631) 891-4304 for international callers, conference ID 10010472. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 12, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10010472. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.


© Business Wire 2020
