Capri : Michael Kors Announces Spring/Summer 2021 Collection Presentation

NEW YORK - July 29, 2020 -Designer Michael Kors announced today that he will present his Spring/Summer 2021 Michael Kors Collection, via a multi-layered digital experience, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 9 AM (EST).

Earlier this summer, the designer shared his decision not to show during New York Fashion Week in September, explaining, 'We've all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era.' The aim in shifting dates is to allow the consumer to see and engage with the fall collection, which arrives in store in September, before presenting a brand new season to the consumer.

The Spring/Summer 2021 collection will debut across the brand's social and digital platforms globally. Kors will personally present the collection to members of the press in intimate presentations on October 14th live and via video appointments.

'It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,' says Michael Kors. 'To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.'

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

