News Summary

Capri : Michael Kors Announces Spring/Summer 2021 Collection Presentation

08/02/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

NEW YORK - July 29, 2020 -Designer Michael Kors announced today that he will present his Spring/Summer 2021 Michael Kors Collection, via a multi-layered digital experience, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 9 AM (EST).

Earlier this summer, the designer shared his decision not to show during New York Fashion Week in September, explaining, 'We've all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era.' The aim in shifting dates is to allow the consumer to see and engage with the fall collection, which arrives in store in September, before presenting a brand new season to the consumer.

The Spring/Summer 2021 collection will debut across the brand's social and digital platforms globally. Kors will personally present the collection to members of the press in intimate presentations on October 14th live and via video appointments.

'It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,' says Michael Kors. 'To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.'

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environment of Capri Holdings Limited (the 'Company'), the global fashion luxury group behind Michael Kors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward- looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'estimate' or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dinesh Kandiah
Division Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications
MICHAEL KORS
T: 917.934.2427
E: Dinesh.Kandiah@michaelkors.com

Disclaimer

Capri Holdings Limited published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 20:01:03 UTC
