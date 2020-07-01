Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capri Holdings Limited    CPRI   VGG1890L1076

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michael Kors owner Capri estimates 70% plunge in first-quarter revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:22am EDT
Michael Kors logo is seen in a shop in downtown Lisbon

Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday estimated a bigger-than-feared 70% slump in first-quarter sales as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers demand for its luxury handbags and dresses.

The closing of major shopping hubs in Europe, Asia and North America had a major impact on March sales of luxury goods companies, including Capri's three main units - Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo.

While business has begun to resume in parts of the world where lockdowns have eased, demand for clothing and accessories from high-end fashion companies is not expected to rebound quickly as the global economy enters a deep recession and major retailers teeter on the brink of collapse.

Capri said sales at its reopened stores were recovering stronger than it had initially expected, but shipments to department stores were still low and would result in "significant" losses in the first quarter.

Analysts had forecast a 46.7% fall in revenue in the first quarter ended June, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In delayed fourth-quarter results, Capri said total revenue fell 11.3% to $1.19 billion in the three months ended March 28, slightly above analysts' average estimate of $1.12 billion.

The company reported a net loss attributable to Capri of $551 million in the fourth quarter compared with a profit of $19 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 11 cents per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:08aCAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Oper..
AQ
06:41aCAPRI HOLDINGS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aCAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Resu..
BU
06/29MICHAEL KORS : Announces $35 Million Product Donation to Delivering Good
BU
06/26CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
06/18CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Reporting Date For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal ..
BU
05/28CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28CAPRI : Provides Update on Phased Reopening of Global Stores
BU
05/22CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/20Canada Goose lays off 125 workers
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 488 M - -
Net income 2020 357 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 335 M 2 335 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 14 447
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capri Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 20,88 $
Last Close Price 15,63 $
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Edwards EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
M. William Benedetto Lead Independent Director
Stephen F. Reitman Independent Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.03%2 335
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-25.06%82 612
KERING SA-17.25%68 130
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.08%58 426
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.78%30 339
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-29.13%24 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group