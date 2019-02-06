Capri Holdings Limited : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results 0 02/06/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Completed Acquisition of Versace Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings per Share Exceed Expectations Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended December 29, 2018. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005189/en/ VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire) Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights Adjusted earnings per share of $1.76 were above expectations

Raised prior adjusted earnings per share guidance excluding Versace

Completed Versace acquisition and expanded global fashion luxury group John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased to have recently renamed our Company Capri Holdings Limited and completed the acquisition of Versace. In the quarter, Jimmy Choo delivered strong performance, as we continued to execute on our accelerated growth plans. In Michael Kors, we remain focused on executing our Runway 2020 strategic initiatives and expect our efforts will return the brand to growth next year. For full year fiscal 2019, our luxury group is expected to deliver both double digit revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth. Taken together, we believe our three iconic, founder-led fashion brands position Capri Holdings to accelerate revenue to $8 billion dollars and deliver multiple years of earnings growth." Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation The Company’s results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results: Total revenue of $1.44 billion was approximately flat compared to last year, including an incremental month of Jimmy Choo revenue of $39.3 million. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 1.1%.

Gross profit was $873.2 million and gross margin was 60.7%, compared to $884.0 million and 61.4% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $874.1 million and adjusted gross margin was 60.8%, compared to $885.6 million and 61.5% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $290.0 million and operating margin was 20.2% compared to $313.5 million and 21.8% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $316.5 million and operating margin was 22.0%, compared to $345.7 million and 24.0% in the prior year.

Net income was $199.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share compared to $219.4 million, or $1.42 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $264.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $273.4 million or $1.77 per diluted share in the prior year. Michael Kors Segments Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results: Michael Kors Retail revenue of $838.0 million decreased 1.0% compared to the prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 2.4%, which was in line with expectations. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales decreased 1.0%.

Michael Kors Retail operating income was $149.9 million and operating margin was 17.9%, compared to $180.4 million and 21.3% in the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $162.5 million while adjusted operating margin was 19.4%, compared to $194.0 million and 22.9% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Wholesale revenue declined 8.3% to $394.9 million compared to the prior year.

Michael Kors Wholesale operating income was $108.6 million and operating margin was 27.5%, compared to $100.5 million and 23.3% in the prior year. On an adjusted basis operating income was $111.2 million while adjusted operating margin was 28.2% compared to 107.8 million and 25.0% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Licensing revenue decreased 9.9% to $43.5 million compared to the prior year.

Michael Kors Licensing operating income was $26.0 million and operating margin was 59.8%, compared to $26.9 million and 55.7% in the prior year. On an adjusted basis operating income was $26.4 million and operating margin was 60.7%, compared to $28.2 million and 58.4% in the prior year.

Inventory for the Michael Kors brand at December 29, 2018 was $606.2 million, an 8.2% increase as compared to the prior year. Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results: Jimmy Choo revenue was $161.6 million. The Company acquired Jimmy Choo on November 1, 2017, and compared to Jimmy Choo stand-alone results from the prior year, revenue increased mid single digits.

Jimmy Choo operating income was $5.5 million and adjusted operating income was $16.4 million.

Inventory for the Jimmy Choo brand at December 29, 2018 was $158.5 million, a 35.3% increase as compared to the prior year. Share Repurchase Program During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.1 million of the Company's ordinary shares for approximately $100.0 million in open market transactions. As of December 31, 2018 the remaining availability under the Company’s share repurchase program was $442.2 million. Outlook The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Fiscal 2019 guidance includes projected Versace results subsequent to the closing of the acquisition on December 31, 2018. Guidance includes Versace results for two months, as the Company will report Versace on a one month lag, and includes a full three months of interest costs related to the acquisition. For the full year, the Company expects total revenue to be approximately $5.22 billion. Michael Kors revenue is expected to be approximately $4.51 billion, including a low single digit comparable store sales decline. Jimmy Choo revenue is now expected to be approximately $580 million, a slight reduction from prior guidance reflecting an unfavorable foreign currency impact. Versace revenue is expected to be approximately $130 million. The Company now expects an operating margin of approximately 17.3%, reflecting brand operating margins of approximately 19.5% for Michael Kors, 4.8% for Jimmy Choo and slightly negative for Versace. The Company is updating its full year earnings per share guidance to be in a range of $4.90 to $4.95, including $0.15 of dilution from the Versace acquisition, partly offset by a $0.05 increase to previous guidance for the pre-acquisition business, reflecting third quarter results. This guidance continues to include dilution from Jimmy Choo of $0.05 to flat. Earnings per share guidance assumes approximately 152 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, including the 2.4 million shares issued to the Versace family in connection with the acquisition and an effective tax rate of approximately 13.0%. For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects total revenue of approximately $1.33 billion. Michael Kors revenue is expected to be approximately $1.07 billion, including a low single digit decline in reported comparable sales close to the higher end of the range. Michael Kors constant currency comparable sales are expected to decline close to the low end of the low single digits range. Jimmy Choo revenue is expected to be approximately $130 million, including a comparable sales increase in the low single digits on a reported basis and mid single digits on a constant currency basis. Versace revenue is expected to be approximately $130 million. Operating margin is expected to be approximately 10.3%, reflecting brand operating margins of approximately 13.6% for Michael Kors, negative 4.5% for Jimmy Choo and slightly negative for Versace. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.61, which includes approximately $0.15 of dilution from Versace. Earnings per share guidance assumes approximately 153 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of approximately 20.0%. While the Company normally provides long term expectations at our Investor Day, given the recent acquisition of Versace the Company believes it is important to update its expectations for Capri Holdings and has added a table to this earnings release outlining the major components of its anticipated growth. For fiscal 2020, the Company expects total revenue to be approximately $6.1 billion, including approximately $900 million for Versace, $650 million for Jimmy Choo and $4.55 billion for Michael Kors. The Company expects an operating margin of approximately 15.5%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be approximately $4.95. For Capri Holdings, beyond Fiscal 2020, the Company expects to deliver accelerated revenue and earnings per share growth. The Company believes these results will be driven by revenue growth for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, as well as expanded margins from Versace and Jimmy Choo, and looks forward to providing additional guidance and long term expectations at its Investor Day in June. Conference Call Information A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for today, February 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 13, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 4719600. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year’s reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year’s foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo acquisition and the Versace acquisition and restructuring and non-cash impairment charges primarily associated with underperforming retail stores. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. About Capri Holdings Limited Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the “Company”) about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “synergy”, “cost-saving”, “projects”, “goal”, “strategy”, “budget”, “forecast” or “might” or, words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the Company’s ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company’s businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company’s ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company’s businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); future availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company’s insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (File No. 001-35368). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 Total revenue $ 1,438.0 $ 1,440.1 $ 3,894.3 $ 3,539.1 Cost of goods sold 564.8 556.1 1,507.2 1,389.6 Gross profit 873.2 884.0 2,387.1 2,149.5 Total operating expenses 583.2 570.5 1,692.5 1,487.5 Income from operations 290.0 313.5 694.6 662.0 Other income, net (1.4 ) (0.1 ) (3.7 ) (1.0 ) Interest expense, net 7.7 8.3 21.1 10.2 Foreign currency loss (gain) 42.6 27.0 78.5 (14.7 ) Income before provision for income taxes 241.1 278.3 598.7 667.5 Provision for income taxes 41.7 58.9 76.0 119.9 Net income 199.4 219.4 522.7 547.6 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2 ) — (0.9 ) (0.2 ) Net income attributable to Capri $ 199.6 $ 219.4 $ 523.6 $ 547.8 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 149,183,049 152,047,963 149,420,087 152,772,067 Diluted 150,268,424 154,623,339 151,457,921 155,220,984 Net income per ordinary share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.44 $ 3.50 $ 3.59 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.42 $ 3.46 $ 3.53 SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited) December 29,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 30,

2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 264.5 $ 163.1 $ 317.1 Receivables, net 291.2 290.5 288.0 Inventories 764.7 660.7 677.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,119.1 147.8 162.3 Total current assets 3,439.5 1,262.1 1,444.6 Property and equipment, net 543.6 583.2 599.4 Intangible assets, net 1,132.9 1,235.7 1,215.4 Goodwill 780.0 847.7 822.0 Deferred tax assets 47.2 56.2 64.7 Other assets 85.2 74.1 70.7 Total assets $ 6,028.4 $ 4,059.0 $ 4,216.8 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 329.0 $ 294.1 $ 290.2 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 99.2 93.0 85.7 Accrued income taxes 22.5 77.6 68.7 Short-term debt 579.4 200.0 0.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 357.3 295.6 277.4 Total current liabilities 1,387.4 960.3 722.1 Deferred rent 130.6 128.4 134.8 Deferred tax liabilities 181.6 186.3 217.0 Long-term debt 1,954.7 674.4 992.4 Other long-term liabilities 107.0 88.1 70.2 Total liabilities 3,761.3 2,037.5 2,136.5 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 213,432,129 shares issued and 148,313,496 outstanding at December 29, 2018; 210,991,091 shares issued and 149,698,407 outstanding at March 31, 2018, and 210,302,628 shares issued and 152,167,403 outstanding at December 30, 2017 — — — Treasury shares, at cost (65,118,633 shares at December 29, 2018; 61,292,684 shares at March 31, 2018; and 58,135,225 shares at December 30, 2017) (3,223.1 ) (3,015.9 ) (2,815.9 ) Additional paid-in capital 892.4 831.1 803.3 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (92.9 ) 50.5 (18.4 ) Retained earnings 4,687.3 4,152.0 4,107.9 Total shareholders’ equity of Capri 2,263.7 2,017.7 2,076.9 Noncontrolling interest 3.4 3.8 3.4 Total shareholders’ equity 2,267.1 2,021.5 2,080.3 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,028.4 $ 4,059.0 $ 4,216.8 SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA

($ in millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 Revenue by Segment and Region: MK Retail The Americas $ 557.1 $ 558.0 $ 1,354.2 $ 1,335.6 Europe 163.9 168.0 422.6 444.3 Asia 117.0 120.3 344.6 331.3 MK Retail Revenue 838.0 846.3 2,121.4 2,111.2 MK Wholesale The Americas 311.4 338.2 940.8 905.8 EMEA 66.3 81.2 215.6 250.7 Asia 17.2 11.4 59.1 41.5 MK Wholesale Revenue 394.9 430.8 1,215.5 1,198.0 MK Licensing The Americas 29.2 29.4 67.6 70.2 EMEA 14.3 18.9 38.8 45.0 MK Licensing Revenue 43.5 48.3 106.4 115.2 Michael Kors Revenue 1,276.4 1,325.4 3,443.3 3,424.4 Jimmy Choo The Americas 29.1 21.0 75.1 21.0 EMEA 89.7 65.0 248.2 65.0 Asia 42.8 28.7 127.7 28.7 Jimmy Choo Revenue 161.6 114.7 451.0 114.7 Total Revenue $ 1,438.0 $ 1,440.1 $ 3,894.3 $ 3,539.1 Income from Operations: MK Retail $ 149.9 $ 180.4 $ 310.3 $ 341.6 MK Wholesale 108.6 100.5 336.2 263.6 MK Licensing 26.0 26.9 44.9 51.1 Michael Kors 284.5 307.8 691.4 656.3 Jimmy Choo 5.5 5.7 3.2 5.7 Total Income from Operations $ 290.0 $ 313.5 $ 694.6 $ 662.0 Operating Margin: MK Retail 17.9 % 21.3 % 14.6 % 16.2 % MK Wholesale 27.5 % 23.3 % 27.7 % 22.0 % MK Licensing 59.8 % 55.7 % 42.2 % 44.4 % Michael Kors 22.3 % 23.2 % 20.1 % 19.2 % Jimmy Choo 3.4 % 5.0 % 0.7 % 5.0 % Total Operating Margin 20.2 % 21.8 % 17.8 % 18.7 % SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION

(Unaudited) December 29, 2018 Retail Store Information: Store Count Square Footage The Americas 401 1,381,279 Europe 198 535,627 Asia 271 589,912 Michael Kors 870 2,506,818 Jimmy Choo 206 267,407 Total Capri 1,076 2,774,225 SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA

(In millions) Three Months Ended % Change December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: MK Retail $ 838.0 $ 846.3 (1.0)% 0.3% MK Wholesale 394.9 430.8 (8.3)% (7.8)% MK Licensing 43.5 48.3 (9.9)% (9.9)% Michael Kors 1,276.4 1,325.4 (3.7)% (2.7)% Jimmy Choo 161.6 114.7 NM NM Total revenue $ 1,438.0 $ 1,440.1 (0.1)% 1.1% Nine Months Ended % Change December 29,

2018 December 30,

2017 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: MK Retail $ 2,121.4 $2,111.2 0.5% 0.5% MK Wholesale 1,215.5 1,198.0 1.5% 1.4% MK Licensing 106.4 115.2 (7.6)% (7.6)% Michael Kors 3,443.3 3,424.4 0.6% 0.5% Jimmy Choo 451.0 114.7 NM NM Total revenue $ 3,894.3 $3,539.1 10.0% 10.2% ___________________

NM Not meaningful SCHEDULE 6 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,

EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,

INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND

FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects As Adjusted Jimmy Choo gross profit $ 107.0 $ — $ — $ 0.9 $ — $ 107.9 Total gross profit $ 873.2 $ — $ — $ 0.9 $ — $ 874.1 Michael Kors operating expense $ 481.6 $ (5.4 ) $ (10.2 ) $ — $ — $ 466.0 Jimmy Choo operating expense 101.6 (0.5 ) (9.5 ) — — 91.6 Total operating expenses $ 583.2 $ (5.9 ) $ (19.7 ) $ — $ — $ 557.6 MK Retail operating income $ 149.9 $ 5.4 $ 7.2 $ — $ — $ 162.5 MK Wholesale operating income 108.6 — 2.6 — — 111.2 MK Licensing operating income 26.0 — 0.4 — — 26.4 Michael Kors operating income 284.5 5.4 10.2 — — 300.1 Jimmy Choo operating income 5.5 0.5 9.5 0.9 — 16.4 Total income from operations $ 290.0 $ 5.9 $ 19.7 $ 0.9 $ — $ 316.5 Foreign currency loss $ 42.6 $ — $ — $ — $ (42.1 ) $ 0.5 Income before provision for income taxes $ 241.1 $ 5.9 $ 19.7 $ 0.9 $ 42.1 $ 309.7 Provision for income taxes $ 41.7 $ 1.5 $ 2.7 $ 0.2 $ (0.9 ) $ 45.2 Net income attributable to Capri $ 199.6 $ 4.4 $ 17.0 $ 0.7 $ 43.0 $ 264.7 Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri $ 1.33 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ — $ 0.29 $ 1.76 ______________________ (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and Gianni Versace S.p.A. SCHEDULE 7 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,

EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,

INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND

FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects As Adjusted Gross profit $ 2,387.1 $ — $ — $ 5.6 $ — $ 2,392.7 Michael Kors operating expense $ 1,394.0 $ (15.4 ) $ (26.1 ) $ — $ — $ 1,352.5 Jimmy Choo operating expense 298.5 (1.8 ) (23.1 ) — — 273.6 Total operating expenses $ 1,692.5 $ (17.2 ) $ (49.2 ) $ — $ — $ 1,626.1 MK Retail operating income $ 310.3 $ 15.4 $ 17.8 $ — $ — $ 343.5 MK Wholesale operating income 336.2 — 7.1 — — 343.3 MK Licensing operating income 44.9 — 1.2 — — 46.1 Michael Kors operating income 691.4 15.4 26.1 — — 732.9 Jimmy Choo operating income 3.2 1.8 23.1 5.6 — 33.7 Total income from operations $ 694.6 $ 17.2 $ 49.2 $ 5.6 $ — $ 766.6 Foreign currency loss $ 78.5 $ — $ — $ — $ (72.5 ) $ 6.0 Income before provision for income taxes $ 598.7 $ 17.2 $ 49.2 $ 5.6 $ 72.5 $ 743.2 Provision for income taxes $ 76.0 $ 3.4 $ 6.7 $ 1.1 $ (0.9 ) $ 86.3 Net income attributable to Capri $ 523.6 $ 13.8 $ 42.5 $ 4.5 $ 73.4 $ 657.8 Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri $ 3.46 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 4.35 ______________________ (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and Gianni Versace S.p.A. SCHEDULE 8 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,

EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS,

RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,

INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND

DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 30, 2017 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Jimmy Choo gross profit $ 72.5 $ — $ — $ 1.6 $ — $ 74.1 Total gross profit $ 884.0 $ — $ — $ 1.6 $ — $ 885.6 Michael Kors operating expense $ 503.6 $ (2.6 ) $ (19.6 ) $ — $ — $ 481.4 Jimmy Choo operating expense 66.9 — (8.4 ) — — 58.5 Total operating expenses $ 570.5 $ (2.6 ) $ (28.0 ) $ — $ — $ 539.9 MK Retail operating income $ 180.4 $ 2.6 $ 11.0 $ — $ — $ 194.0 MK Wholesale operating income 100.5 — 7.3 — — 107.8 MK Licensing operating income 26.9 — 1.3 — — 28.2 Michael Kors operating income 307.8 2.6 19.6 — — 330.0 Jimmy Choo operating income 5.7 — 8.4 1.6 — 15.7 Total income from operations $ 313.5 $ 2.6 $ 28.0 $ 1.6 $ — $ 345.7 Foreign currency loss (gain) $ 27.0 $ — $ — $ — $ (32.0 ) $ (5.0 ) Income before provision for income taxes $ 278.3 $ 2.6 $ 28.0 $ 1.6 $ 32.0 $ 342.5 Provision for income taxes $ 58.9 $ 0.5 $ 3.3 $ 0.3 $ 6.1 $ 69.1 Net income attributable to Capri $ 219.4 $ 2.1 $ 24.7 $ 1.3 $ 25.9 $ 273.4 Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri $ 1.42 $ 0.01 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ 1.77 ______________________ (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited. SCHEDULE 9 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,

EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS,

RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,

INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND

DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 30, 2017 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Gross profit $ 2,149.5 $ — $ — $ 1.6 $ — $ 2,151.1 Michael Kors operating expense $ 1,420.6 $ (18.9 ) $ (42.9 ) $ — $ — $ 1,358.8 Jimmy Choo operating expense 66.9 — (8.4 ) — — 58.5 Total operating expenses $ 1,487.5 $ (18.9 ) $ (51.3 ) $ — $ — $ 1,417.3 MK Retail operating income $ 341.6 $ 18.9 $ 25.4 $ — $ — $ 385.9 MK Wholesale operating income 263.6 — 14.9 — — 278.5 MK Licensing operating income 51.1 — 2.6 — — 53.7 Michael Kors operating income 656.3 18.9 42.9 — — 718.1 Jimmy Choo operating income 5.7 — 8.4 1.6 — 15.7 Total income from operations $ 662.0 $ 18.9 $ 51.3 $ 1.6 $ — $ 733.8 Foreign currency gain $ (14.7 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 4.7 $ (10.0 ) Income before provision for income taxes $ 667.5 $ 18.9 $ 51.3 $ 1.6 $ (4.7 ) $ 734.6 Provision for income taxes $ 119.9 $ 3.4 $ 7.6 $ 0.3 $ (0.9 ) $ 130.3 Net income attributable to Capri $ 547.8 $ 15.5 $ 43.7 $ 1.3 $ (3.8 ) $ 604.5 Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri $ 3.53 $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ 3.89 ______________________ (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited. SCHEDULE 10 CAPRI FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 REVENUE APPROXIMATELY $6.1B MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH MK REVENUE APPROXIMATELY $4.55B LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH JC REVENUE APPROXIMATELY $650M DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH VERSACE REVENUE APPROXIMATELY $900M DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* APPROXIMATELY 15.5% APPROXIMATELY 16% APPROXIMATELY 17% MK OPERATING MARGIN* STABLE STABLE STABLE JC OPERATING MARGIN* IMPROVING HIGH SINGLE DIGITS MID TEENS VERSACE OPERATING MARGIN* FLAT MID SINGLE DIGITS LOW DOUBLE DIGITS ADJUSTED NET INCOME* LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH ADJUSTED EPS* APPROXIMATELY $4.95 DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH *US GAAP RESULTS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005189/en/

