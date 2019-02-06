Capri Holdings Limited : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.76 were above expectations
Raised prior adjusted earnings per share guidance excluding Versace
Completed Versace acquisition and expanded global fashion luxury group
John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“We are extremely pleased to have recently renamed our Company Capri
Holdings Limited and completed the acquisition of Versace. In the
quarter, Jimmy Choo delivered strong performance, as we continued to
execute on our accelerated growth plans. In Michael Kors, we remain
focused on executing our Runway 2020 strategic initiatives and expect
our efforts will return the brand to growth next year. For full year
fiscal 2019, our luxury group is expected to deliver both double digit
revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth. Taken together, we
believe our three iconic, founder-led fashion brands position Capri
Holdings to accelerate revenue to $8 billion dollars and deliver
multiple years of earnings growth."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Company’s results are reported in this press release in accordance
with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
(“U.S. GAAP”) and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of
GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this
press release.
Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal
2019 Results:
Total revenue of $1.44 billion was approximately flat compared to last
year, including an incremental month of Jimmy Choo revenue of $39.3
million. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 1.1%.
Gross profit was $873.2 million and gross margin was 60.7%, compared
to $884.0 million and 61.4% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit
was $874.1 million and adjusted gross margin was 60.8%, compared to
$885.6 million and 61.5% in the prior year.
Income from operations was $290.0 million and operating margin was
20.2% compared to $313.5 million and 21.8% in the prior year. Adjusted
income from operations was $316.5 million and operating margin was
22.0%, compared to $345.7 million and 24.0% in the prior year.
Net income was $199.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share compared to
$219.4 million, or $1.42 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted
net income was $264.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to
$273.4 million or $1.77 per diluted share in the prior year.
Michael Kors Segments Third Quarter Fiscal 2019
Results:
Michael Kors Retail revenue of $838.0 million decreased 1.0% compared
to the prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 2.4%, which was in
line with expectations. On a constant currency basis, comparable store
sales decreased 1.0%.
Michael Kors Retail operating income was $149.9 million and operating
margin was 17.9%, compared to $180.4 million and 21.3% in the prior
year. Adjusted operating income was $162.5 million while adjusted
operating margin was 19.4%, compared to $194.0 million and 22.9% in
the prior year.
Michael Kors Wholesale revenue declined 8.3% to $394.9 million
compared to the prior year.
Michael Kors Wholesale operating income was $108.6 million and
operating margin was 27.5%, compared to $100.5 million and 23.3% in
the prior year. On an adjusted basis operating income was $111.2
million while adjusted operating margin was 28.2% compared to 107.8
million and 25.0% in the prior year.
Michael Kors Licensing revenue decreased 9.9% to $43.5 million
compared to the prior year.
Michael Kors Licensing operating income was $26.0 million and
operating margin was 59.8%, compared to $26.9 million and 55.7% in the
prior year. On an adjusted basis operating income was $26.4 million
and operating margin was 60.7%, compared to $28.2 million and 58.4% in
the prior year.
Inventory for the Michael Kors brand at December 29, 2018 was $606.2
million, an 8.2% increase as compared to the prior year.
Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results:
Jimmy Choo revenue was $161.6 million. The Company acquired Jimmy Choo
on November 1, 2017, and compared to Jimmy Choo stand-alone results
from the prior year, revenue increased mid single digits.
Jimmy Choo operating income was $5.5 million and adjusted operating
income was $16.4 million.
Inventory for the Jimmy Choo brand at December 29, 2018 was $158.5
million, a 35.3% increase as compared to the prior year.
Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.1
million of the Company's ordinary shares for approximately $100.0
million in open market transactions. As of December 31, 2018 the
remaining availability under the Company’s share repurchase program was
$442.2 million.
Outlook
The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis.
Fiscal 2019 guidance includes projected Versace results subsequent to
the closing of the acquisition on December 31, 2018. Guidance includes
Versace results for two months, as the Company will report Versace on a
one month lag, and includes a full three months of interest costs
related to the acquisition.
For the full year, the Company expects total revenue to be approximately
$5.22 billion. Michael Kors revenue is expected to be approximately
$4.51 billion, including a low single digit comparable store sales
decline. Jimmy Choo revenue is now expected to be approximately $580
million, a slight reduction from prior guidance reflecting an
unfavorable foreign currency impact. Versace revenue is expected to be
approximately $130 million. The Company now expects an operating margin
of approximately 17.3%, reflecting brand operating margins of
approximately 19.5% for Michael Kors, 4.8% for Jimmy Choo and slightly
negative for Versace. The Company is updating its full year earnings per
share guidance to be in a range of $4.90 to $4.95, including $0.15 of
dilution from the Versace acquisition, partly offset by a $0.05 increase
to previous guidance for the pre-acquisition business, reflecting third
quarter results. This guidance continues to include dilution from Jimmy
Choo of $0.05 to flat. Earnings per share guidance assumes approximately
152 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, including the
2.4 million shares issued to the Versace family in connection with the
acquisition and an effective tax rate of approximately 13.0%.
For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects total revenue
of approximately $1.33 billion. Michael Kors revenue is expected to be
approximately $1.07 billion, including a low single digit decline in
reported comparable sales close to the higher end of the range. Michael
Kors constant currency comparable sales are expected to decline close to
the low end of the low single digits range. Jimmy Choo revenue is
expected to be approximately $130 million, including a comparable sales
increase in the low single digits on a reported basis and mid single
digits on a constant currency basis. Versace revenue is expected to be
approximately $130 million. Operating margin is expected to be
approximately 10.3%, reflecting brand operating margins of approximately
13.6% for Michael Kors, negative 4.5% for Jimmy Choo and slightly
negative for Versace. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in
the range of $0.56 to $0.61, which includes approximately $0.15 of
dilution from Versace. Earnings per share guidance assumes approximately
153 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and an effective
tax rate of approximately 20.0%.
While the Company normally provides long term expectations at our
Investor Day, given the recent acquisition of Versace the Company
believes it is important to update its expectations for Capri Holdings
and has added a table to this earnings release outlining the major
components of its anticipated growth. For fiscal 2020, the Company
expects total revenue to be approximately $6.1 billion, including
approximately $900 million for Versace, $650 million for Jimmy Choo and
$4.55 billion for Michael Kors. The Company expects an operating margin
of approximately 15.5%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be
approximately $4.95. For Capri Holdings, beyond Fiscal 2020, the Company
expects to deliver accelerated revenue and earnings per share growth.
The Company believes these results will be driven by revenue growth for
Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, as well as expanded margins from
Versace and Jimmy Choo, and looks forward to providing additional
guidance and long term expectations at its Investor Day in June.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for
today, February 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the
conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.
In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of
the call and remain available until February 13, 2019. To access the
telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
for international callers. The access code for the replay is 4719600. A
replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the
conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are
provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate
comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business,
excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we
are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a
significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant
currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by
translating the current year’s reported amounts into comparable amounts
using prior year’s foreign exchange rates for each currency. All
constant currency performance measures discussed below should be
considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance
measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this
earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating
to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo acquisition and
the Versace acquisition and restructuring and non-cash impairment
charges primarily associated with underperforming retail stores. The
Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to
evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner
in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company
believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and
investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations.
While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful
supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to
replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its
consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP
and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of
iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and
craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury
categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and
ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear
and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue
to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they
maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is
publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to
be, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are
prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather
on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri
Holdings Limited (the “Company”) about future events, and are therefore
subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to
differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of
historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking
statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by
or that include the words “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “expects”,
“aims”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may”,
“anticipates”, “estimates”, “synergy”, “cost-saving”, “projects”,
“goal”, “strategy”, “budget”, “forecast” or “might” or, words or terms
of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to
future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic
performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend
policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and
management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company’s
operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are
based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking
statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the
Company’s ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated
benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company’s
businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the
Company’s ordinary shares and its operating results; significant
transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or
regulatory actions related to the Company’s businesses; fluctuations in
demand for the Company’s products; levels of indebtedness (including the
indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); future
availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks,
which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions,
and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements,
trading restrictions under the Company’s insider trading policy and
other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or
discontinued at any time,the level of other investing activities
and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of
market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital
markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of
unforeseen disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability
in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local
and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well
as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time
to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31,
2018 (File No. 001-35368). The Company disclaims any obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained
herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations
SCHEDULE 1
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions,
except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
Total revenue
$
1,438.0
$
1,440.1
$
3,894.3
$
3,539.1
Cost of goods sold
564.8
556.1
1,507.2
1,389.6
Gross profit
873.2
884.0
2,387.1
2,149.5
Total operating expenses
583.2
570.5
1,692.5
1,487.5
Income from operations
290.0
313.5
694.6
662.0
Other income, net
(1.4
)
(0.1
)
(3.7
)
(1.0
)
Interest expense, net
7.7
8.3
21.1
10.2
Foreign currency loss (gain)
42.6
27.0
78.5
(14.7
)
Income before provision for income taxes
241.1
278.3
598.7
667.5
Provision for income taxes
41.7
58.9
76.0
119.9
Net income
199.4
219.4
522.7
547.6
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(0.2
)
—
(0.9
)
(0.2
)
Net income attributable to Capri
$
199.6
$
219.4
$
523.6
$
547.8
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
149,183,049
152,047,963
149,420,087
152,772,067
Diluted
150,268,424
154,623,339
151,457,921
155,220,984
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
$
1.34
$
1.44
$
3.50
$
3.59
Diluted
$
1.33
$
1.42
$
3.46
$
3.53
SCHEDULE 2
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)
December 29, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 30, 2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
264.5
$
163.1
$
317.1
Receivables, net
291.2
290.5
288.0
Inventories
764.7
660.7
677.2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,119.1
147.8
162.3
Total current assets
3,439.5
1,262.1
1,444.6
Property and equipment, net
543.6
583.2
599.4
Intangible assets, net
1,132.9
1,235.7
1,215.4
Goodwill
780.0
847.7
822.0
Deferred tax assets
47.2
56.2
64.7
Other assets
85.2
74.1
70.7
Total assets
$
6,028.4
$
4,059.0
$
4,216.8
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
329.0
$
294.1
$
290.2
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses
99.2
93.0
85.7
Accrued income taxes
22.5
77.6
68.7
Short-term debt
579.4
200.0
0.1
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
357.3
295.6
277.4
Total current liabilities
1,387.4
960.3
722.1
Deferred rent
130.6
128.4
134.8
Deferred tax liabilities
181.6
186.3
217.0
Long-term debt
1,954.7
674.4
992.4
Other long-term liabilities
107.0
88.1
70.2
Total liabilities
3,761.3
2,037.5
2,136.5
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity
Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;
213,432,129 shares issued and 148,313,496 outstanding at December
29, 2018; 210,991,091 shares issued and 149,698,407 outstanding at
March 31, 2018, and 210,302,628 shares issued and 152,167,403
outstanding at December 30, 2017
—
—
—
Treasury shares, at cost (65,118,633 shares at December 29, 2018;
61,292,684 shares at March 31, 2018; and 58,135,225 shares at
December 30, 2017)
(3,223.1
)
(3,015.9
)
(2,815.9
)
Additional paid-in capital
892.4
831.1
803.3
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(92.9
)
50.5
(18.4
)
Retained earnings
4,687.3
4,152.0
4,107.9
Total shareholders’ equity of Capri
2,263.7
2,017.7
2,076.9
Noncontrolling interest
3.4
3.8
3.4
Total shareholders’ equity
2,267.1
2,021.5
2,080.3
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
6,028.4
$
4,059.0
$
4,216.8
SCHEDULE 3
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED
SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
Revenue by Segment and Region:
MK Retail
The Americas
$
557.1
$
558.0
$
1,354.2
$
1,335.6
Europe
163.9
168.0
422.6
444.3
Asia
117.0
120.3
344.6
331.3
MK Retail Revenue
838.0
846.3
2,121.4
2,111.2
MK Wholesale
The Americas
311.4
338.2
940.8
905.8
EMEA
66.3
81.2
215.6
250.7
Asia
17.2
11.4
59.1
41.5
MK Wholesale Revenue
394.9
430.8
1,215.5
1,198.0
MK Licensing
The Americas
29.2
29.4
67.6
70.2
EMEA
14.3
18.9
38.8
45.0
MK Licensing Revenue
43.5
48.3
106.4
115.2
Michael Kors Revenue
1,276.4
1,325.4
3,443.3
3,424.4
Jimmy Choo
The Americas
29.1
21.0
75.1
21.0
EMEA
89.7
65.0
248.2
65.0
Asia
42.8
28.7
127.7
28.7
Jimmy Choo Revenue
161.6
114.7
451.0
114.7
Total Revenue
$
1,438.0
$
1,440.1
$
3,894.3
$
3,539.1
Income from Operations:
MK Retail
$
149.9
$
180.4
$
310.3
$
341.6
MK Wholesale
108.6
100.5
336.2
263.6
MK Licensing
26.0
26.9
44.9
51.1
Michael Kors
284.5
307.8
691.4
656.3
Jimmy Choo
5.5
5.7
3.2
5.7
Total Income from Operations
$
290.0
$
313.5
$
694.6
$
662.0
Operating Margin:
MK Retail
17.9
%
21.3
%
14.6
%
16.2
%
MK Wholesale
27.5
%
23.3
%
27.7
%
22.0
%
MK Licensing
59.8
%
55.7
%
42.2
%
44.4
%
Michael Kors
22.3
%
23.2
%
20.1
%
19.2
%
Jimmy Choo
3.4
%
5.0
%
0.7
%
5.0
%
Total Operating Margin
20.2
%
21.8
%
17.8
%
18.7
%
SCHEDULE 4
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL
RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited)
December 29, 2018
Retail Store Information:
Store Count
Square Footage
The Americas
401
1,381,279
Europe
198
535,627
Asia
271
589,912
Michael Kors
870
2,506,818
Jimmy Choo
206
267,407
Total Capri
1,076
2,774,225
SCHEDULE 5
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT
CURRENCY DATA (In millions)
Three Months Ended
% Change
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
As Reported
Constant Currency
Total revenue:
MK Retail
$
838.0
$
846.3
(1.0)%
0.3%
MK Wholesale
394.9
430.8
(8.3)%
(7.8)%
MK Licensing
43.5
48.3
(9.9)%
(9.9)%
Michael Kors
1,276.4
1,325.4
(3.7)%
(2.7)%
Jimmy Choo
161.6
114.7
NM
NM
Total revenue
$
1,438.0
$
1,440.1
(0.1)%
1.1%
Nine Months Ended
% Change
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
As Reported
Constant Currency
Total revenue:
MK Retail
$
2,121.4
$2,111.2
0.5%
0.5%
MK Wholesale
1,215.5
1,198.0
1.5%
1.4%
MK Licensing
106.4
115.2
(7.6)%
(7.6)%
Michael Kors
3,443.3
3,424.4
0.6%
0.5%
Jimmy Choo
451.0
114.7
NM
NM
Total revenue
$
3,894.3
$3,539.1
10.0%
10.2%
___________________ NM Not meaningful
SCHEDULE 6
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING
LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY
STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND FOREIGN
CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION (In
millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 29, 2018
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring and Other Charges(1)
Inventory Step-up Adjustment
Acquisition Foreign Currency Effects
As Adjusted
Jimmy Choo gross profit
$
107.0
$
—
$
—
$
0.9
$
—
$
107.9
Total gross profit
$
873.2
$
—
$
—
$
0.9
$
—
$
874.1
Michael Kors operating expense
$
481.6
$
(5.4
)
$
(10.2
)
$
—
$
—
$
466.0
Jimmy Choo operating expense
101.6
(0.5
)
(9.5
)
—
—
91.6
Total operating expenses
$
583.2
$
(5.9
)
$
(19.7
)
$
—
$
—
$
557.6
MK Retail operating income
$
149.9
$
5.4
$
7.2
$
—
$
—
$
162.5
MK Wholesale operating income
108.6
—
2.6
—
—
111.2
MK Licensing operating income
26.0
—
0.4
—
—
26.4
Michael Kors operating income
284.5
5.4
10.2
—
—
300.1
Jimmy Choo operating income
5.5
0.5
9.5
0.9
—
16.4
Total income from operations
$
290.0
$
5.9
$
19.7
$
0.9
$
—
$
316.5
Foreign currency loss
$
42.6
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(42.1
)
$
0.5
Income before provision for income taxes
$
241.1
$
5.9
$
19.7
$
0.9
$
42.1
$
309.7
Provision for income taxes
$
41.7
$
1.5
$
2.7
$
0.2
$
(0.9
)
$
45.2
Net income attributable to Capri
$
199.6
$
4.4
$
17.0
$
0.7
$
43.0
$
264.7
Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri
$
1.33
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
—
$
0.29
$
1.76
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail
Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and
transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the
acquisitions of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and Gianni Versace S.p.A.
SCHEDULE 7
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING
LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY
STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND FOREIGN
CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION (In
millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 29, 2018
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring and Other Charges(1)
Inventory Step-up Adjustment
Acquisition Foreign Currency Effects
As Adjusted
Gross profit
$
2,387.1
$
—
$
—
$
5.6
$
—
$
2,392.7
Michael Kors operating expense
$
1,394.0
$
(15.4
)
$
(26.1
)
$
—
$
—
$
1,352.5
Jimmy Choo operating expense
298.5
(1.8
)
(23.1
)
—
—
273.6
Total operating expenses
$
1,692.5
$
(17.2
)
$
(49.2
)
$
—
$
—
$
1,626.1
MK Retail operating income
$
310.3
$
15.4
$
17.8
$
—
$
—
$
343.5
MK Wholesale operating income
336.2
—
7.1
—
—
343.3
MK Licensing operating income
44.9
—
1.2
—
—
46.1
Michael Kors operating income
691.4
15.4
26.1
—
—
732.9
Jimmy Choo operating income
3.2
1.8
23.1
5.6
—
33.7
Total income from operations
$
694.6
$
17.2
$
49.2
$
5.6
$
—
$
766.6
Foreign currency loss
$
78.5
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(72.5
)
$
6.0
Income before provision for income taxes
$
598.7
$
17.2
$
49.2
$
5.6
$
72.5
$
743.2
Provision for income taxes
$
76.0
$
3.4
$
6.7
$
1.1
$
(0.9
)
$
86.3
Net income attributable to Capri
$
523.6
$
13.8
$
42.5
$
4.5
$
73.4
$
657.8
Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri
$
3.46
$
0.09
$
0.28
$
0.03
$
0.49
$
4.35
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail
Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and
transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the
acquisitions of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and Gianni Versace S.p.A.
SCHEDULE 8
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING
LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER
CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO
ACQUISITION, AND DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO
ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO (In millions, except share
and per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 30, 2017
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring and Other Charges(1)
Inventory Step-up Adjustment
Acquisition Price Derivative Contract
As Adjusted
Jimmy Choo gross profit
$
72.5
$
—
$
—
$
1.6
$
—
$
74.1
Total gross profit
$
884.0
$
—
$
—
$
1.6
$
—
$
885.6
Michael Kors operating expense
$
503.6
$
(2.6
)
$
(19.6
)
$
—
$
—
$
481.4
Jimmy Choo operating expense
66.9
—
(8.4
)
—
—
58.5
Total operating expenses
$
570.5
$
(2.6
)
$
(28.0
)
$
—
$
—
$
539.9
MK Retail operating income
$
180.4
$
2.6
$
11.0
$
—
$
—
$
194.0
MK Wholesale operating income
100.5
—
7.3
—
—
107.8
MK Licensing operating income
26.9
—
1.3
—
—
28.2
Michael Kors operating income
307.8
2.6
19.6
—
—
330.0
Jimmy Choo operating income
5.7
—
8.4
1.6
—
15.7
Total income from operations
$
313.5
$
2.6
$
28.0
$
1.6
$
—
$
345.7
Foreign currency loss (gain)
$
27.0
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(32.0
)
$
(5.0
)
Income before provision for income taxes
$
278.3
$
2.6
$
28.0
$
1.6
$
32.0
$
342.5
Provision for income taxes
$
58.9
$
0.5
$
3.3
$
0.3
$
6.1
$
69.1
Net income attributable to Capri
$
219.4
$
2.1
$
24.7
$
1.3
$
25.9
$
273.4
Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri
$
1.42
$
0.01
$
0.16
$
0.01
$
0.17
$
1.77
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael
Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and
transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of
Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 9
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING
LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER
CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO
ACQUISITION, AND DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO
ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO (In millions, except share
and per share data) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 30, 2017
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring and Other Charges(1)
Inventory Step-up Adjustment
Acquisition Price Derivative Contract
As Adjusted
Gross profit
$
2,149.5
$
—
$
—
$
1.6
$
—
$
2,151.1
Michael Kors operating expense
$
1,420.6
$
(18.9
)
$
(42.9
)
$
—
$
—
$
1,358.8
Jimmy Choo operating expense
66.9
—
(8.4
)
—
—
58.5
Total operating expenses
$
1,487.5
$
(18.9
)
$
(51.3
)
$
—
$
—
$
1,417.3
MK Retail operating income
$
341.6
$
18.9
$
25.4
$
—
$
—
$
385.9
MK Wholesale operating income
263.6
—
14.9
—
—
278.5
MK Licensing operating income
51.1
—
2.6
—
—
53.7
Michael Kors operating income
656.3
18.9
42.9
—
—
718.1
Jimmy Choo operating income
5.7
—
8.4
1.6
—
15.7
Total income from operations
$
662.0
$
18.9
$
51.3
$
1.6
$
—
$
733.8
Foreign currency gain
$
(14.7
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4.7
$
(10.0
)
Income before provision for income taxes
$
667.5
$
18.9
$
51.3
$
1.6
$
(4.7
)
$
734.6
Provision for income taxes
$
119.9
$
3.4
$
7.6
$
0.3
$
(0.9
)
$
130.3
Net income attributable to Capri
$
547.8
$
15.5
$
43.7
$
1.3
$
(3.8
)
$
604.5
Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri
$
3.53
$
0.10
$
0.28
$
0.01
$
(0.03
)
$
3.89
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael
Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and
transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of
Jimmy Choo Group Limited.