Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capri Holdings Ltd    CPRI   VGG1890L1076

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD

(CPRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capri : Versace apologises after T-shirt triggers fierce criticism in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Italian luxury label Versace and its artistic director Donatella Versace apologised on Sunday after one of the company's T-shirts was widely criticised on social media in China for identifying the autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau as countries.

Versace, which was bought by Michael Kors' Capri Holdings Ltd in September, said on its Twitter-like Weibo account that it had made a mistake and as of July 24 had stopped selling and destroyed the T-shirts.

Milan-based Versace is the latest company to become entangled in political issues involving China, which since last year has increased its policing of how foreign firms describe Hong Kong and Macau, former European colonies that are now part of China but run largely autonomously.

"Versace reiterates that we love China deeply, and resolutely respect China's territory and national sovereignty," the company said in a statement.

The T-shirt, images of which were widely posted on Chinese social media, featured a list of "city-country" pairs, including "New York-USA" and "Beijing-China". But it also described Hong Kong and Macau as "Hong Kong-Hong Kong and Macau-Macau."

Donatella Versace, sister of the fashion house's late founder Gianni, issued a similar statement on her official Instagram account.

"Never have I wanted to disrespect China's National Sovereignty and this is why I wanted to personally apologise for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused," she said.

The studio of Versace's China brand ambassador Yang Mi, one of the country's most well-known actresses, also said on its Weibo account that she was ending her contract with Versace over the issue.

"China's territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacred and inviolable at all times," Jiaxing Media said in the statement.

The ending of Yang's relationship with Versace was one of the most viewed topics on Weibo on Sunday, attracting over 640 million views.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD -5.17% 31 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
WEIBO CORP (ADR) -3.32% 35.53 Delayed Quote.-39.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD
07:46aCAPRI : Versace apologises after T-shirt triggers fierce criticism in China
RE
08/07CAPRI : Michael Kors-owner Capri says no plans to raise prices despite higher ta..
RE
08/07CAPRI : cuts sales forecast as Michael Kors demand slows
RE
08/07CAPRI HOLDINGS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/07CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
08/05CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
07/24CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Reporting Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2020 ..
BU
07/11CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25CAPRI : AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 836 M
EBIT 2020 888 M
Net income 2020 700 M
Debt 2020 1 737 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
P/E ratio 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 4 699 M
Chart CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Capri Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 47,09  $
Last Close Price 31,00  $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaryn Bloom President-Retail
Cathy Marie Robinson Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Strategy
Thomas J. Edwards Co-COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael David Kors Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD-18.25%4 699
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.57%92 555
KERING10.45%63 750
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.52%61 535
ROSS STORES28.65%38 475
HENNES & MAURITZ34.66%29 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group