Capricor Therapeutics : SEC Filing - 8-K

FORM 8-K

February 12, 2020

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On February 12, 2020, pursuant to the authority granted to it under the 2012 Restated Equity Incentive Plan (the '2012 Plan') and the 2012 Non-Employee Director Stock Option Plan (the '2012 Director Plan'), the board of directors of the Company approved a program under which outstanding options and other awards granted under the 2012 Plan and the 2012 Director Plan to employees, officers and directors of the Company, and designated service providers shall be repriced to their then current fair market value. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Linda Marban, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Bergmann, and the Company's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Karen Krasney, are all eligible to participate in the repricing program with respect to their outstanding option awards.

Date: February 14, 2020 By: /s/ Linda Marbán, Ph.D. Linda Marbán, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer