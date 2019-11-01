Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.    CAPR

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CAPR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricor Therapeutics to Present Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 09:00am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare disorders, will report its third quarter of 2019 financial results and corporate update shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Thursday, November 7. Management will then host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 866-717-4562 (domestic) or 210-874-7812 (international) and reference the access code: 9775366.

To participate via a webcast, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4uhn24bi. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days and will be available at http://capricor.com/news/events/.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of DMD. Capricor is also exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders. For more information, visit www.capricor.com.
Keep up with Capricor on social media: www.facebook.com/capricortherapeutics, www.instagram.com/capricortherapeutics/ and https://twitter.com/capricor

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings, and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2019, and as amended by its Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019, in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019, and in its Registration Statement on Form S-3 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2018, and as amended by its Amendment No. 1 to Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2019, together with prospectus supplements thereto. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. CAP-2003 has not yet been approved for clinical investigation.

For more information, please contact:

AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer
+1-310-358-3200
abergmann@capricor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC
09:00aCapricor Therapeutics to Present Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Rec..
GL
10/21Capricor Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on the Role of CAP-1002..
GL
10/07CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
10/07CAPRICOR PRESENTS ADDITIONAL POSITIV : Data Demonstrates Improved PUL 2.0 Perfor..
GL
10/02CAPRICOR TO PRESENT INTERIM RESULTS : 30 am pt / 8:30 am et
GL
09/24Capricor Therapeutics to Meet with FDA to Discuss CAP-1002 to Treat Duchenne ..
GL
09/17Capricor Therapeutics to Present Results from the HOPE-2 Trial of CAP-1002 in..
GL
09/06Capricor Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences
GL
08/29CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/19CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Contin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,87 M
EBIT 2019 -9,84 M
Net income 2019 -9,76 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,69x
Capitalization 9,56 M
Chart CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,50  $
Last Close Price 2,56  $
Spread / Highest target 662%
Spread / Average Target 662%
Spread / Lowest Target 662%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Marbán President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Litvack Executive Chairman
Anthony Bergmann Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried S. Rogy Vice President-Clinical Operations
Louis Manzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.524.39%10
GILEAD SCIENCES1.85%80 686
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.26%50 268
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.00%33 514
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.75.93%21 664
GENMAB36.77%14 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group