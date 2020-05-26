Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.    CAPR

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CAPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricor to Participate in Maxim Group's COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series on May 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:26am EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (“Capricor”) (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases, announced today that Capricor’s CEO, Linda Marbán, Ph.D, will participate on the panel “Cell therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir is not enough" hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time).

The panel will include an interactive discussion moderated by Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Maxim Group Senior Managing Director, Biotechnology. Among the topics to be discussed are how cell therapy can treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, a significant contributor to higher mortality in COVID-19. 

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-virtual-conference.

Panel Discussion Details:

Panel Session Title:  Cell therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir is not enough
Date and Time:  Wednesday, May 27, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. For more information, visit www.capricor.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings, and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich
KCSA Strategic Communications
ckasunich@kcsa.com
212.896.1241

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
617.435.6602

Company Contact:
AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer 
abergmann@capricor.com
310.358.3200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC
09:26aCapricor to Participate in Maxim Group's COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series o..
GL
05/15CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/15CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/14CAPRICOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/14Capricor Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
05/13CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/13Capricor Therapeutics to Present First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Rec..
GL
05/13CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/13Capricor Announces Positive Top-Line Final Results from HOPE-2 Study in Patie..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,19 M
EBIT 2020 -9,27 M
Net income 2020 -9,24 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,50x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 413x
Capi. / Sales2021 171x
Capitalization 76,9 M
Chart CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Marbán President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Litvack Executive Chairman
Anthony Bergmann Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried S. Rogy Vice President-Clinical Operations
Louis Manzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.321.09%77
GILEAD SCIENCES12.87%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.15%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.78%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.15%23 998
GENMAB A/S36.82%19 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group