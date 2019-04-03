Capricorn Metals : $10.1m Equity Raising to Support Activities at the Karlawinda Gold Project

$10.1M EQUITY RAISING TO SUPPORT ACTIVITIES AT THE KARLAWINDA GOLD PROJECT AND STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET
Highlights
•Underwritten accelerated pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $10.1 million
•Approximately 156.1 million shares to be issued at an issue price of $0.065 per New Share
•Equity Raising will enable Capricorn to support activities at the Karlawinda Gold Project, including the relocation of the recently acquired accommodation village and mining infrastructure facilities and to continue exploration programs.
•Subsequent to the completion of the Entitlement Offer the Company intends to reopen the virtual data room (ASX Announcement 2 April 2019)
Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch of a $10.1 million equity raising.
Capricorn will be conducting an accelerated pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share (New Shares) in Capricorn for every five (5) existing shares held at 5.00pm (Perth time) on Monday, 8 April 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.065 per New Share (Issue Price) to raise approximately $10.1 million (Entitlement Offer or the Equity Raising). The Equity Raising is fully underwritten by Argonaut Capital Limited (Underwriter).
Approximately 156.1 million New Shares are anticipated to be issued under the Entitlement Offer. Each New Share issued under the Entitlement Offer will, from its issue date, rank equally with existing Capricorn shares on issue. Upon completion of the Entitlement Offer, Capricorn will have approximately 936.5 million Shares on issue.
Based on Capricorn's closing share price as at 3 April 2019, the Issue Price for the Equity Raising represents:
•a 19.6% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price; 1
•a 22.6% discount to the last traded price of Capricorn shares; and
•a 19.5% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average market price of Capricorn shares.
The proceeds from the Equity Raising are intended to be used to fund:
•Exploration programs and fixed costs (~$3.67m)
•Relocation of accommodation village & mining infrastructure facilities (~$2.04m)
•Project financing costs (~$1.50m)
•Corporate, administration and capital raising costs and general working capital (~$2.9m) 2
Eligible investors will be invited to participate in the accelerated institutional component of the Entitlement Offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer), which is expected to close on Friday, 5 April 2019.
1.The Theoretical Ex-Rights Price (TERP) is the theoretical price at which Capricorn shares should trade immediately following the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer assuming 100% take up of the Entitlement Offer. TERP is a theoretical calculation only and the actual price at which Capricorn's shares trade immediately following the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer will depend on many factors and may not approximate TERP.
2.The above information is a statement of the Board's current intentions. The allocation of funds may change depending on a number of factors, including the outcome of operational and development activities, regulatory developments, market and general economic conditions and environmental factors. In light of this, the Board reserves the right to alter the way the funds are applied.