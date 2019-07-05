Log in
Capricorn Metals : 708A Cleansing Notice

07/05/2019 | 01:28am EDT

5 July 2019

Market Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange

NOTICE GIVEN UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATION ACT

Capricorn Metals Ltd ACN 121 700 105 (ASX:CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) advises that it has today issued 108,707,208 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the placement announced on 3 July 2019.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company gives notice that:

  1. the above shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. this notice is being given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act (as they apply to the Company) and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' with respect to the Company for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue of the above securities has been released with this announcement.

Capricorn Metals Ltd

Natasha Santi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 05:27:10 UTC
