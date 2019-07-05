Capricorn Metals : 708A Cleansing Notice

5 July 2019

NOTICE GIVEN UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATION ACT

Capricorn Metals Ltd ACN 121 700 105 (ASX:CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) advises that it has today issued 108,707,208 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the placement announced on 3 July 2019.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company gives notice that:

the above shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; this notice is being given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act (as they apply to the Company) and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' with respect to the Company for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue of the above securities has been released with this announcement.

Natasha Santi

Company Secretary