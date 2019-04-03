Log in
Capricorn Metals : Appedix 3B

0
04/03/2019

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

CAPRICORN METALS LTD

ABN

84 121 700 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES (SHARES)

APPROXIMATELY 156,088,891 SHARES TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED NON- RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER (THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER) DESCRIBED IN THE ASX ANNOUNCEMENT LODGED WITH ASX ON 4 APRIL 2019. THE EXACT NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED UNDER THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS STILL TO BE FINALISED AND IS

SUBJECT TO RECONCILIATION OF

SHAREHOLDER ENTITLEMENTS AND ROUNDING.

THE TERMS OF THE NEW SHARES ARE THE SAME AS THE TERMS FOR THE EXISTING FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPRICORN METALS LTD.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

FROM THEIR RELEVANT ISSUE DATE, THE SHARES WILL RANK EQUALLY IN ALL RESPECTS WITH THE EXISTING FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPRICORN METALS LTD.

$0.065 PER SHARE

AS DESCRIBED IN THE ASX ANNOUNCEMENT LODGED WITH THE ASX 4 APRIL 2019.

YES

15 NOVEMBER 2018

APPROXIMATELY 156,088,891 AS NOTED ABOVE

NIL

NIL

ALL NEW SHARES ISSUED UNDER THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER ARE EXPECTED TO FALL WITHIN AN EXCEPTION TO RULE 7.2 (INCLUDING EXCEPTIONS 1 TO 3).

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6h

If +securities were issued under rule

7.1A for non-cash consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

complete Annexure 1 and release to

ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

N/A

7.1Remaining 15%: 117,066,667 7.1A Remaining 10%: 78,044,445

THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 16 APRIL 2019

THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE RETAIL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 7 MAY 2019

Number

+Class

AFTER COMPLETION OF

CMM

ORDINARY

THE ENTITLEMENT

SHARES

OFFER THERE WILL BE

UP TO APPROXIMATELY

936,533,344 SHARES ON

ISSUE (BASED ON THE

NUMBER OF FULLY PAID

ORDINARY SHARES ON

ISSUE AT THE DATE OF

THIS APPENDIX 3B AND

THE APPROXIMATE

NUMBER OF FULLY PAID

ORDINARY SHARES TO

BE ISSUED UNDER THE

ENTITLEMENT OFFER,

SUBJECT TO THE

EFFECTS OF

ROUNDING).

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

6,000,000 $0.10 OPTIONS EXPIRY 31/05/2020

2,500,000 $0.20 OPTIONS EXPIRY 31/05/2020

28,490,028 $0.15 OPTIONS EXPIRY 05/05/2021

9,400,000 $0.15 OPTIONS EXPIRY 05/05/2021

1,000,000 $0.097 OPTIONS EXPIRY 23/11/2021

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

NO

NON-RENOUNCEABLE

1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 5 SHARES HELD

FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES

5.00PM WST 8 APRIL 2019

NO

FRACTIONAL ENTITLEMENTS WILL BE ROUNDED UP TO THE NEAREST WHOLE NUMBER OF NEW SHARES.

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the issue

ALL COUNTRIES OTHER THAN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, INDIA, ITALY, MAURITIUS, NAMIBIA, PAPUA NEW GUINEA, THE PHILIPPINES, SINGAPORE, SWITZERLAND AND THE UNITED KINGDOM.

THE INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON 5 APRIL 2019.

THE RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE AT 5.00 PM WST 30 APRIL 2019.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL LIMITED ACN 099 761 547

UNDER THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT THE COMPANY HAS AGREED TO PAY:

A)A FEE EQUAL TO 2.5% OF THE TOTAL PROCEEDS RAISED UNDER THE OFFER; PLUS

B)A FEE EQUAL TO 2.0% OF THE PROCEEDS OF NEW SHARES TO THE

EXTENT THEY ARE SUB- UNDERWRITTEN BY CLIENTS OF ARGONAUT SECURITIES PTY LIMITED.

ARGONAUT SECURITIES PTY LIMITED ABN 72 108 330 650

23Fee or commission payable to the N/A broker to the issue

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

29Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

30How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

31How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

32How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

33+Issue date

N/A

N/A

AN OFFER DOCUMENT AND ENTITLEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE FORM IS SCHEDULED TO BE DESPATCHED TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ON 11 APRIL 2019.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 16 APRIL 2019

THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE RETAIL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 7 MAY 2019.

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5



Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:16:07 UTC
