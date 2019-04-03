Capricorn Metals : Appedix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES (SHARES)
APPROXIMATELY 156,088,891 SHARES TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED NON- RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER (THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER) DESCRIBED IN THE ASX ANNOUNCEMENT LODGED WITH ASX ON 4 APRIL 2019. THE EXACT NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED UNDER THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS STILL TO BE FINALISED AND IS
SUBJECT TO RECONCILIATION OF
SHAREHOLDER ENTITLEMENTS AND ROUNDING.
THE TERMS OF THE NEW SHARES ARE THE SAME AS THE TERMS FOR THE EXISTING FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPRICORN METALS LTD.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
FROM THEIR RELEVANT ISSUE DATE, THE SHARES WILL RANK EQUALLY IN ALL RESPECTS WITH THE EXISTING FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPRICORN METALS LTD.
$0.065 PER SHARE
AS DESCRIBED IN THE ASX ANNOUNCEMENT LODGED WITH THE ASX 4 APRIL 2019.
YES
15 NOVEMBER 2018
APPROXIMATELY 156,088,891 AS NOTED ABOVE
NIL
NIL
ALL NEW SHARES ISSUED UNDER THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER ARE EXPECTED TO FALL WITHIN AN EXCEPTION TO RULE 7.2 (INCLUDING EXCEPTIONS 1 TO 3).
N/A
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6h
If +securities were issued under rule
7.1A for non-cash consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
complete Annexure 1 and release to
ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
8Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 16 APRIL 2019
THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE RETAIL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 7 MAY 2019
Number
+Class
AFTER COMPLETION OF
CMM
ORDINARY
THE ENTITLEMENT
SHARES
OFFER THERE WILL BE
UP TO APPROXIMATELY
936,533,344 SHARES ON
ISSUE (BASED ON THE
NUMBER OF FULLY PAID
ORDINARY SHARES ON
ISSUE AT THE DATE OF
THIS APPENDIX 3B AND
THE APPROXIMATE
NUMBER OF FULLY PAID
ORDINARY SHARES TO
BE ISSUED UNDER THE
ENTITLEMENT OFFER,
SUBJECT TO THE
EFFECTS OF
ROUNDING).
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number +Class
6,000,000 $0.10 OPTIONS EXPIRY 31/05/2020
2,500,000 $0.20 OPTIONS EXPIRY 31/05/2020
28,490,028 $0.15 OPTIONS EXPIRY 05/05/2021
9,400,000 $0.15 OPTIONS EXPIRY 05/05/2021
1,000,000 $0.097 OPTIONS EXPIRY 23/11/2021
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval required?
12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
13Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15+Record date to determine entitlements
16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
NO
NON-RENOUNCEABLE
1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 5 SHARES HELD
FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES
5.00PM WST 8 APRIL 2019
NO
FRACTIONAL ENTITLEMENTS WILL BE ROUNDED UP TO THE NEAREST WHOLE NUMBER OF NEW SHARES.
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
20Names of any underwriters
21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
ALL COUNTRIES OTHER THAN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, INDIA, ITALY, MAURITIUS, NAMIBIA, PAPUA NEW GUINEA, THE PHILIPPINES, SINGAPORE, SWITZERLAND AND THE UNITED KINGDOM.
THE INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON 5 APRIL 2019.
THE RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE AT 5.00 PM WST 30 APRIL 2019.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL LIMITED ACN 099 761 547
UNDER THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT THE COMPANY HAS AGREED TO PAY:
A)A FEE EQUAL TO 2.5% OF THE TOTAL PROCEEDS RAISED UNDER THE OFFER; PLUS
B)A FEE EQUAL TO 2.0% OF THE PROCEEDS OF NEW SHARES TO THE
EXTENT THEY ARE SUB- UNDERWRITTEN BY CLIENTS OF ARGONAUT SECURITIES PTY LIMITED.
ARGONAUT SECURITIES PTY LIMITED ABN 72 108 330 650
23Fee or commission payable to theN/A broker to the issue
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
27If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
29Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
30How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
31How do security holders sellpart of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
32How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
33+Issue date
N/A
N/A
AN OFFER DOCUMENT AND ENTITLEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE FORM IS SCHEDULED TO BE DESPATCHED TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ON 11 APRIL 2019.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 16 APRIL 2019
THE ISSUE DATE UNDER THE RETAIL COMPONENT OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER IS SCHEDULED FOR 7 MAY 2019.
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
34Type of+securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
(b)All other+securities
