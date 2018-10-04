Log in
Capricorn Metals : Board Changes

10/04/2018 | 03:32am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCMENT

3 October 2018

ASX Code: CMM

ABN: 84 121 700 105

Board of Directors:

Ms Debra Bakker Non-Executive Chairperson

Mr Heath Hellewell Managing Director

Mr Peter Langworthy Non-Executive Director

Mr Stuart Pether Non-Executive Director

Issued Capital:

Shares 747.9M Options 55.6M Share Price A$0.072 Market Cap. A$53.85M

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 1, 28 Ord Street West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 9212 4600

F +61 8 9212 4699

E enquiries@capmet.com.au

www.capmetals.com.au

BOARD CHANGES

Australian gold developer Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn" or "the Company") advises that Mr Heath Hellewell has stepped down as Chairman of the Capricorn Board of Directors effective from 3rd of October 2018.

Mr Hellewell will continue in the role of Managing Director of the Company.

The Board of Capricorn would like to thank Mr Hellewell for his service as Chairperson of the Company over the last 18 months, a period which has been a very important stage in the evolution of the Company.

The Board is also pleased to advise that Ms Debra Bakker who is currently an independent Non-Executive Director of Capricorn will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairperson.

Ms Bakker is an experienced financier with over 25 years' experience in the resource industry internationally, including as a senior banker, financier and advisor to listed mining companies.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Heath Hellewell

Media

Managing Director

Nicholas Read

Email: enquiries@capmet.com.au

Read Corporate

Phone: (08) 9212 4600

Phone: (08) 9388 1474

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 01:32:02 UTC
