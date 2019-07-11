Capricorn Metals : Change of Directors' Interest Notice – D Jendry

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
CAPRICORN METALS LTD
ABN
84 121 700 105
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
DOUGLAS JENDRY
Date of last notice
5 MARCH 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
DIRECT
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
8 JULY 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
NIL
Class
ORDINARY SHARES
Number acquired
500,000
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$0.012 PER SHARE
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
DIRECT
500,000 ORDINARY SHARES
Nature of change
ON MARKET PURCHASE
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
participation in buy-back
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
