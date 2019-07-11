Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Capricorn Metals Ltd    CMM   AU000000CMM9

CAPRICORN METALS LTD

(CMM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricorn Metals : Change of Directors' Interest Notice – D Jendry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:14am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CAPRICORN METALS LTD

ABN

84 121 700 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

DOUGLAS JENDRY

Date of last notice

5 MARCH 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

8 JULY 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

NIL

Class

ORDINARY SHARES

Number acquired

500,000

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$0.012 PER SHARE

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

DIRECT

500,000 ORDINARY SHARES

Nature of change

ON MARKET PURCHASE

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPRICORN METALS LTD
02:14aCAPRICORN METALS : Change of Directors' Interest Notice – D Jendry
PU
07/07CAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Clark
PU
07/07CAPRICORN METALS : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Okeby
PU
07/05CAPRICORN METALS : 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
07/03CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
AQ
07/02CAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
PU
07/01CAPRICORN METALS : Karlawinda Gold Project Update
AQ
07/01CAPRICORN METALS : Request for trading halt
AQ
06/30CAPRICORN METALS : Trading Halt
PU
06/30CAPRICORN METALS : Karlawinda Gold Project Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -4,60 M
Net income 2019 -4,90 M
Finance 2019 1,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 146 M
Chart CAPRICORN METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,14  AUD
Last Close Price 0,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Bakker Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Nicholas Shellabear Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Stuart Pether Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Benjamin Non-Executive Director
Geoff Rogers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICORN METALS LTD102
BHP GROUP LTD19.66%136 662
BHP GROUP PLC20.91%136 662
RIO TINTO30.19%102 996
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.11%102 996
ANGLO AMERICAN23.21%37 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About