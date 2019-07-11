Capricorn Metals : Change of Directors' Interest Notice – D Jendry

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CAPRICORN METALS LTD ABN 84 121 700 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director DOUGLAS JENDRY Date of last notice 5 MARCH 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest DIRECT Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 JULY 2019 No. of securities held prior to change NIL Class ORDINARY SHARES Number acquired 500,000 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $0.012 PER SHARE Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change DIRECT 500,000 ORDINARY SHARES Nature of change ON MARKET PURCHASE Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back