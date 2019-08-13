Capricorn Metals : Completes Gold Hedging for Karlawinda Gold Project

CAPRICORN COMPLETES GOLD HEDGING

FOR KARLAWINDA GOLD PROJECT

200,000 OUNCES OF GOLD SOLD AT A PRICE OF A$2,249

PER OUNCE

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion overnight of 200,000 ounces of gold hedging with a 31 December 2019 maturity and a price of A$2,249 per ounce.

After securing commitments for a $65 million share placement yesterday, Capricorn was able to expedite completion of security and related documentation with Macquarie Bank Limited (Macquarie) to allow execution of the hedge. It is intended the security documentation will be incorporated in the final debt and hedging facility agreements expected to be completed within the next 3 months.

The hedge has a maturity of 31 December 2019, by which time it is expected that the previously lapsed debt facility will be available for drawdown and the gold hedging will be rolled into a delivery programme matching debt quantum and amortisation and life of mine production plans.

Hedging of 200,000 ounces represents coverage of approximately 2 years of anticipated gold production out of a current mine life of 8.5 years on the current Ore Reserve of 892,000 ounces1 of gold (Ore Reserve estimated using an A$1,600/oz gold price).

Capricorn Executive Chairman Mark Clark commented:

"We are very pleased to have been able to work with Macquarie to expedite a gold hedge to underpin the development of the Karlawinda Gold Project. Gold hedging of 200,000 ounces at a price of A$2,249 per ounce should provide a very strong operating margin for the project."

For and on behalf of the Board Mr Mark Clark Executive Chairman For further information, please contact: Mr Mark Clark Executive Chairman Email: enquiries@capmet.com.au Phone: (08) 9212 4600

1. Capricorn reports that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource announcement dated 29th May 2018 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and there have been no adverse material changes.