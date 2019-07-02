Capricorn Metals : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments

The proceeds from the Equity Raising are intended to be used to fund development of the Karlawinda Gold Project and corporate and general working capital

Based on Capricorn's closing share price as at 28 June 2019, the issue price for the Equity Raising represents:

The Equity Raising comprises a Placement to raise $15.0m, which is to be completed in two tranches, with tranche two requiring shareholder approval and a further $3.26m to be offered to Hawke's Point pursuant to its existing top-up right under its Subscription Agreement with the Company and in accordance with a waiver granted by the ASX to ASX Listing Rule 6.18) (Top-UpRight).

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) is pleased to announce a total equity raising of up to $18.26m, through the issue of up to 280,922,429 new shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share (Equity Raising).

Capricorn virtual data room, which was opened to interested parties in May 2019, has been closed to participants.

An additional $3,259,958 to be raised by the issue of up to 50,153,198 shares to Hawke's Point Holdings L.P (Hawke's Point) at an issue price of $0.065 per share under their Subscription Agreement

Placement of up to 230,769,231 shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share to raise $15,000,000 (Placement), to be completed in two tranches (tranche two is subject to shareholder approval).

Experienced mining company executive, Mark Clark to be appointed as Executive Chairman and Mark Okeby, an experienced mining company director with a background in corporate law, to be appointed as a

Tranche one of the Placement, to be issued under the Company's ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity, will raise up to $6.00m by the issue of 92,307,694 new shares (Tranche One). Tranche One is scheduled for completion on Friday, 5 July 2019. Tranche One shares are being subscribed for by incoming directors, Mark Clark, for $4.5m (69,230,770 new shares) and Mark Okeby for $1.5m (23,076,924 new shares).

Contemporaneously with the completion of Tranche One, Hawke's Point will be issued with 16,399,514 new shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share, which will raise a further $1.07m.

A Notice of General Meeting will be prepared for the approval of the issue of 138,461,537 new shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share to raise a further $9.00m (Tranche Two). An additional 33,753,684 new shares will be issued to Hawke's Point (under their Top-Up Right) contemporaneously with the completion of Tranche Two, to raise a further $2.19m.

Shares proposed to be issued under Tranche Two are to be placed to existing and new sophisticated investors

Board Appointments

Immediately subsequent to the completion of Tranche One of the Placement, Mark Clark and Mark Okeby will be appointed to the Board as Executive Chairman and a Non-Executive Director, respectively, accordingly Mr Doug Jendry will step down from Non-Executive Chairman to Non- Executive Director.

These exciting appointments bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Capricorn and pave the way for the development of the Karlawinda Gold Project.

Mark Clark

Mark Clark has 28 years' experience in corporate advisory and public company management.

He was a director of successful Australian gold miner Equigold from April 2003 and was Managing Director from December 2005 until Equigold's $1.2 billion merger with Lihir Gold in June 2008. He was closely involved in the development and operation of Equigold's gold mines in both Australia and Ivory Coast.

Mark was appointed Managing Director of Regis Resources in May 2009 and Executive Chairman in November 2016. He retired as an executive of Regis in October 2018. Mark oversaw the development of Regis' three operating gold mines at the Duketon Gold Project, which culminated in the project producing well over 300,000 ounces of gold per annum.

In Mark's time at Regis, the company grew from a small explorer with a market capitalisation of around $40 million to the significant gold producer it is today with a market capitalisation in the order of $2.5 billion. Mark is well known in the industry for his strong financial stewardship and focus on delivering shareholder returns.

The material terms of Mr Clark's contract are attached at Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Mark Okeby

Mark began his career in the resources industry in the 1980s as a corporate lawyer advising companies on resource project acquisitions, financing and development. He has a Masters of Law (LLM) and over 30 years' experience as a director of ASX listed mining and exploration companies.

He is currently a director of Red Hill Iron Ltd (appointed in 2016) and previously has been a director of Hill 50 Ltd, Abelle Ltd, Metals X Limited, Westgold Resources Ltd, Lynas Corporation Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd.

Mark joined the board of Regis Resources in July 2009 as a non-executive director and was a major contributor on the board that transformed Regis from a small gold explorer to one of Australia's largest

Page 2 of 3